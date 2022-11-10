Lirik Lagu Live While We're Young - One Direction dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Live While We're Young - One Direction

[Liam:]

Hey girl I'm waiting on ya, I'm waiting on ya

Come on and let me sneak you out

And have a celebration, a celebration

The music up, the windows down

[Zayn:]

Yeah, we'll be doing what we do

Just pretending that we're cool and we know it too (know it too)

Yeah, we'll keep doing what we do

Just pretending that we're cool, so tonight

[All:]

Let's go crazy, crazy, crazy 'til we see the sun

I know we only met but let's pretend it's love

And never, never, never stop for anyone

Tonight let's get some and live while we're young

Whoa-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Whoa-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh (and live while we're young)

Whoa-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Tonight let's get some

[Harry:]

And live while we're young

[Zayn:]

Hey girl it's now or never, it's now or never

Don't overthink, just let it go

And if we get together, yeah get together

Don't let the pictures leave your phone (oh oh)

[Niall:]

Yeah, we'll be doing what we do

Just pretending that we're cool, so tonight

[All]

Let's go crazy, crazy, crazy 'til we see the sun

I know we only met but let's pretend it's love

And never, never, never stop for anyone

Tonight let's get some and live while we're young

Whoa-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Whoa-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh (wanna live while we're young)

Whoa-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Tonight let's get some

[Harry:]

And live while we're young