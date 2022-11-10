Lirik Lagu Live While We're Young - One Direction dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Live While We're Young - One Direction
[Liam:]
Hey girl I'm waiting on ya, I'm waiting on ya
Come on and let me sneak you out
And have a celebration, a celebration
The music up, the windows down
[Zayn:]
Yeah, we'll be doing what we do
Just pretending that we're cool and we know it too (know it too)
Yeah, we'll keep doing what we do
Just pretending that we're cool, so tonight
[All:]
Let's go crazy, crazy, crazy 'til we see the sun
I know we only met but let's pretend it's love
And never, never, never stop for anyone
Tonight let's get some and live while we're young
Whoa-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
Whoa-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh (and live while we're young)
Whoa-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
Tonight let's get some
[Harry:]
And live while we're young
[Zayn:]
Hey girl it's now or never, it's now or never
Don't overthink, just let it go
And if we get together, yeah get together
Don't let the pictures leave your phone (oh oh)
[Niall:]
Yeah, we'll be doing what we do
Just pretending that we're cool, so tonight
[All]
Let's go crazy, crazy, crazy 'til we see the sun
I know we only met but let's pretend it's love
And never, never, never stop for anyone
Tonight let's get some and live while we're young
Whoa-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
Whoa-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh (wanna live while we're young)
Whoa-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
Tonight let's get some
[Harry:]
And live while we're young
