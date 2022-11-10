Lirik Lagu No Vacancy - OneRepublic dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu No Vacancy - OneRepublic
I used to leave the doors unlocked and leave the lights on
I used to stay awake, just counting hours all night long
I had so many empty rooms inside this chateau
Yeah, oh yeah
I'm done with sharing space with people that I don't know
Trading pieces of my heart 'til I felt shallow
I had so many empty rooms inside this chateau, yeah
But ever since I met you
No vacancy because of you
There's no vacancy, no empty rooms
Got no vacancy, ever since I met you
No vacancy because of you
Used to be that I felt so damn empty
Ever since I met you, no vacancy
Used to be that I felt so damn empty
Ever since I met you, no vacancy
No vacancy, no vacancy
Used to be that I felt so damn empty
Ever since I met you, no vacancy
Used to be that I felt so damn empty
Ever since I met you, no vacancy
No vacancy, no vacancy
I used to be the type to never take a chance, oh
Had so many walls, you'd think I was a castle
I spent so many empty nights with faces I don't know
But ever since I met you
No vacancy because of you
There's no vacancy, no empty rooms
Got no vacancy ever since I met you
No vacancy 'cause of you
Used to be that I felt so damn empty
Ever since I met you, no vacancy
Used to be that I felt so damn empty
Ever since I met you, no vacancy
No vacancy, no vacancy
Come on, come on, listen, oh yeah
Come on, come on, listen, oh yeah
When I fell, I fell, I fell, I fell for you
So no vacancy, no vacancy
Used to be that I felt so damn empty
Ever since I met you, no vacancy
Used to be that I felt so damn empty
Ever since I met you, no vacancy
No vacancy, no vacancy
