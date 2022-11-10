Lirik Lagu No Vacancy - OneRepublic dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu No Vacancy - OneRepublic

I used to leave the doors unlocked and leave the lights on

I used to stay awake, just counting hours all night long

I had so many empty rooms inside this chateau

Yeah, oh yeah

I'm done with sharing space with people that I don't know

Trading pieces of my heart 'til I felt shallow

I had so many empty rooms inside this chateau, yeah

But ever since I met you

No vacancy because of you

There's no vacancy, no empty rooms

Got no vacancy, ever since I met you

No vacancy because of you

Used to be that I felt so damn empty

Ever since I met you, no vacancy

Used to be that I felt so damn empty

Ever since I met you, no vacancy

No vacancy, no vacancy

Used to be that I felt so damn empty

Ever since I met you, no vacancy

Used to be that I felt so damn empty

Ever since I met you, no vacancy

No vacancy, no vacancy

I used to be the type to never take a chance, oh

Had so many walls, you'd think I was a castle

I spent so many empty nights with faces I don't know

But ever since I met you

No vacancy because of you

There's no vacancy, no empty rooms

Got no vacancy ever since I met you

No vacancy 'cause of you

Used to be that I felt so damn empty

Ever since I met you, no vacancy

Used to be that I felt so damn empty

Ever since I met you, no vacancy

No vacancy, no vacancy

Come on, come on, listen, oh yeah

Come on, come on, listen, oh yeah

When I fell, I fell, I fell, I fell for you

So no vacancy, no vacancy

Used to be that I felt so damn empty

Ever since I met you, no vacancy

Used to be that I felt so damn empty

Ever since I met you, no vacancy

No vacancy, no vacancy