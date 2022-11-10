Lirik Lagu Thanks God for Kids - The Oak Ridge Boys dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Thanks God for Kids - The Oak Ridge Boys

If it weren't for kids have you ever thought

There wouldn't be no Santa Claus

Or look what the stork just brought

Thank God for kids

We'd all live in a quiet house

Without Big Bird or a Mickey Mouse

And Kool Aid on the couch

Thank God for kids

Thank God for kids, there's magic for a while

A special kind of sunshine in a smile.

Do you ever stop to think or wonder why

The nearest thing to heaven is a child?

Daddy, how does this thing fly?

And a hundred other wheres and whys

I really don't know but I try

Thank God for kids

When I look down in those trusting eyes

That look to me I realize

There's love that I can't buy

Thank God for kids

Thank God for kids, there's magic for a while

A special kind of sunshine in a smile.

Do you ever stop to think or wonder why

The nearest thing to heaven is a child?

When you get down on your knees tonight

And thank the Lord for His guiding light

Pray they turn out right

Thank God for kids

Mmm, Thank God for kids

Credit