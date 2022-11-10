Lirik Lagu Thanks God for Kids - The Oak Ridge Boys dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Thanks God for Kids - The Oak Ridge Boys
If it weren't for kids have you ever thought
There wouldn't be no Santa Claus
Or look what the stork just brought
Thank God for kids
We'd all live in a quiet house
Without Big Bird or a Mickey Mouse
And Kool Aid on the couch
Thank God for kids
Thank God for kids, there's magic for a while
A special kind of sunshine in a smile.
Do you ever stop to think or wonder why
The nearest thing to heaven is a child?
Daddy, how does this thing fly?
And a hundred other wheres and whys
I really don't know but I try
Thank God for kids
When I look down in those trusting eyes
That look to me I realize
There's love that I can't buy
Thank God for kids
Thank God for kids, there's magic for a while
A special kind of sunshine in a smile.
Do you ever stop to think or wonder why
The nearest thing to heaven is a child?
When you get down on your knees tonight
And thank the Lord for His guiding light
Pray they turn out right
Thank God for kids
Mmm, Thank God for kids
