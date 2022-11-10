Lirik Lagu Brutal - Olivia Rodrigo dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Brutal - Olivia Rodrigo

I want it to be, like, messy

I'm so insecure, I think

That I'll die before I drink

And I'm so caught up in the news

Of who likes me and who hates you

And I'm so tired that I might

Quit my job, start a new life

And they'd all be so disappointed

'Cause who am I if not exploited?

And I'm so sick of seventeen

Where's my f*cking teenage dream?

If someone tells me one more time

"Enjoy your youth," I'm gonna cry

And I don't stick up for myself

I'm anxious, and nothing can help

And I wish I'd done this before

And I wish people liked me more

All I did was try my best

This the kinda thanks I get?

Unrelentlessly upset (Ah-ah-ah)

They say these are the golden years

But I wish I could disappear

Ego crush is so severe

God, it's brutal out here

(Yeah)

I feel like no one wants me

And I hate the way I'm perceived

I only have two real friends

And lately, I'm a nervous wreck

'Cause I love people I don't like

And I hate every song I write

And I'm not cool, and I'm not smart

And I can't even parallel park

All I did was try my best

This the kinda thanks I get?

Unrelentlessly upset (Ah-ah-ah)

They say these are the golden years

But I wish I could disappear

Ego crush is so severe

God, it's brutal out here

(Yeah)

(Just havin' a really good time)

Got a broken ego, broken heart

(Yeah, it's brutal out here, yeah, it's brutal out here)

And God, I don't even know where to start