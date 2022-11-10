Lirik Lagu Love Song - The Oak Ridge Boys dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Love Song - The Oak Ridge Boys
Tell you why I called on you
This is what we're gonna do
Take this lovely gift of love
Sent to us from Heaven above
I said baby, I think that we can help each other to see, oh yeah
We've made this life that we're living
seem more like it's supposed to be
Well every man should have a good woman,
Every woman should have a good man
Won't you stand along beside me
Let me do the best I can,
Take each other's heart in hand
I want to sing just a little love song
I want to sing to you for a little while
Back up and toe the line for you
I want to be your all in all
I want to sing just a little love song
I want to sing to you for a little while
Back up and toe the line for you
I want to be your all in all
Bless you baby, I love you so
Love from whom all blessings flow
Me to you and you to me
This is how it's gonna be
I said baby we're gonna know the joy
The years can bring oh yes we will
And every time I think about it
I just want to lift my heart and sing, one more time
Oh every man should have a good woman,
Every woman should have a good man
Won't you stand along beside me
Let me do the best I can,
Take each other's heart in hand
