Lirik Lagu Love Song - The Oak Ridge Boys dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Love Song - The Oak Ridge Boys

Tell you why I called on you

This is what we're gonna do

Take this lovely gift of love

Sent to us from Heaven above

I said baby, I think that we can help each other to see, oh yeah

We've made this life that we're living

seem more like it's supposed to be

Well every man should have a good woman,

Every woman should have a good man

Won't you stand along beside me

Let me do the best I can,

Take each other's heart in hand

I want to sing just a little love song

I want to sing to you for a little while

Back up and toe the line for you

I want to be your all in all

I want to sing just a little love song

I want to sing to you for a little while

Back up and toe the line for you

I want to be your all in all

Bless you baby, I love you so

Love from whom all blessings flow

Me to you and you to me

This is how it's gonna be

I said baby we're gonna know the joy

The years can bring oh yes we will

And every time I think about it

I just want to lift my heart and sing, one more time

Oh every man should have a good woman,

Every woman should have a good man

Won't you stand along beside me

Let me do the best I can,

Take each other's heart in hand