Lirik Lagu I Hear Black - OVERKILL dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I Hear Black - OVERKILL

Bad or a wet dream

Feelin' so in-between

Gun in my pocket an' a target on my head

Right on the wrong road

He talks to me through dogs

Not sure who it is but I know it ain't God

Feel like they're watchin' me

Know that they're watchin' me

C'mon let's go got two tickets to the moon

Now what are you supposed to do?

When they got their hooks in you?

Do you believe me?

I was there

And did ya hear it?

Yeah

Not my fault, wasn't even there

Rest of the world, all gone insane

Can ya hear the dogs barkin', can ya hear the dogs speak?

Seen it on the TV, something gonna break

Now how am I supposed to breathe

When there is no air?

And how am I supposed to be?

When those hooks are pullin' me

Down

If you release me

Won't be there

If you leave me

I won't care

I hear black it has no mercy

Repeating in my head

In my head

In my

From the inside out talk to me in tongues

The worst of this I understand

That the flies are breeding

The wounds are bleeding

There'll be no healing in my house