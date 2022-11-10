Lirik Lagu I Hear Black - OVERKILL dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I Hear Black - OVERKILL
Bad or a wet dream
Feelin' so in-between
Gun in my pocket an' a target on my head
Right on the wrong road
He talks to me through dogs
Not sure who it is but I know it ain't God
Feel like they're watchin' me
Know that they're watchin' me
C'mon let's go got two tickets to the moon
Now what are you supposed to do?
When they got their hooks in you?
Do you believe me?
I was there
And did ya hear it?
Yeah
Not my fault, wasn't even there
Rest of the world, all gone insane
Can ya hear the dogs barkin', can ya hear the dogs speak?
Seen it on the TV, something gonna break
Now how am I supposed to breathe
When there is no air?
And how am I supposed to be?
When those hooks are pullin' me
Down
If you release me
Won't be there
If you leave me
I won't care
I hear black it has no mercy
Repeating in my head
In my head
In my
From the inside out talk to me in tongues
The worst of this I understand
That the flies are breeding
The wounds are bleeding
There'll be no healing in my house
