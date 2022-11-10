Lirik Lagu Violence - Obituary dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Violence - Obituary
I am the god from the previous life as I'm living out side of this hell
Prophets they sing for the loose fitting ring
As the violence it just dose me right
Violence, it speaks to me now
Violence, it screams through the night
Violence, it beckons me now
Violence, it breathes through the night
I am the one, I am stricken down
I see through the eyes of disease
Prophets they sing for the loose fitting ring
As the violence it just dose me right
Violence, It speaks to me now
Violence, it breathes through the night
Violence, it beckons me now
Violence, it screams through the night
I am the god from a previous life as I'm living outside of this hell
The prophets they sing for the loose fitting ring
For the violence it just dose me right
I am the one I am stricken down
I see through the eyes of disease
The prophets they sing for the loose fitting ring
For the violence it just dose me right
Credit
Penyanyi: Obituary
Penulis lagu: Laron L. James, Seon D. Thomas, Gregory Omar Green, P. Iii Corley.
Album: Inked in Blood
Dirilis: 28 Oktober 2014
Label: Relapse Records
Artikel Pilihan