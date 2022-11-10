Lirik Lagu Violence - Obituary dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Violence - Obituary

I am the god from the previous life as I'm living out side of this hell

Prophets they sing for the loose fitting ring

As the violence it just dose me right

Violence, it speaks to me now

Violence, it screams through the night

Violence, it beckons me now

Violence, it breathes through the night

I am the one, I am stricken down

I see through the eyes of disease

Prophets they sing for the loose fitting ring

As the violence it just dose me right

Violence, It speaks to me now

Violence, it breathes through the night

Violence, it beckons me now

Violence, it screams through the night

I am the god from a previous life as I'm living outside of this hell

The prophets they sing for the loose fitting ring

For the violence it just dose me right

I am the one I am stricken down

I see through the eyes of disease

The prophets they sing for the loose fitting ring

For the violence it just dose me right

Credit

Penyanyi: Obituary

Penulis lagu: Laron L. James, Seon D. Thomas, Gregory Omar Green, P. Iii Corley.

Album: Inked in Blood

Dirilis: 28 Oktober 2014

Label: Relapse Records

Fakta di Balik Lagu Violence – Obituary