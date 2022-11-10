Lirik Lagu So Fresh, So Clean - OutKast dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu So Fresh, So Clean - OutKast
[Sleepy Brown dan Andre 3000:]
Ain't nobody dope as me; I'm just so fresh, so clean
So fresh and so clean, clean
Don't you think I'm so sexy? I'm just so fresh, so clean
So fresh and so clean, clean
Ain't nobody dope as me; I'm just so fresh, so clean
So fresh and so clean, clean
I love when you stare at me; I'm just so fresh, so clean
So fresh and so clean, clean
[Big Boi:]
Sir Lucious gots gator belts and patty melts and Monte Carlos
And El Dorados; so I'm waking up out of my slumber feeling like Rollo
So follow, it's Showtime at the Apollo minus the Kiki Shepards
What about a ho in a leopard-print? Ah
Teddy Pendergrass, cooler than Freddie Jackson
Sipping a milkshake in a snowstorm
Left her throat warm in the dorm room at the A.U
We blew hay too, athletes might cake you
But you must have me mistaken with them statements that you make 'cause
[Sleepy Brown dan Andre 3000:]
Ain't nobody dope as me; I'm just so fresh, so clean
So fresh and so clean, clean
Don't you think I'm so sexy? I'm just so fresh, so clean
So fresh and so clean, clean
Ain't nobody dope as me; I'm just so fresh, so clean
So fresh and so clean, clean
I love when you stare at me; I'm just so fresh, so clean
So fresh and so clean, clean
[Big Boi:]
Canary yellow seven-nine Seville is on display
My nigga Bongo hooked it up, Omar gon' dip my rims today
So a nigga can ride out to the Honeycomb Hideout
I'mma show you how to wild out like Jack Tripper
Let me be bambino on your snipples
YKK on your zipper, lick you like a lizard when I'm slizzard
Or sober, six million ways to fold ya
Like Noah's, I get two's of youse and you get pretty 'D'
But I'll call yo' ass 'round eight-ish, I know you'll be there for me, girl
[Sleepy Brown dan Andre 3000:]
Ain't nobody dope as me; I'm just so fresh, so clean
So fresh and so clean, clean
Don't you think I'm so sexy? I'm just so fresh, so clean
So fresh and so clean, clean
Ain't nobody dope as me; I'm just so fresh, so clean
So fresh and so clean, clean
I love when you stare at me; I'm just so fresh, so clean
So fresh and so clean, clean
[Andre 3000:]
Those huge baby eyes, get to runnin' off at they mouth
And tellin' me everything that's on your nasty mind
They say you're malnutritioned, in need of vitamin D
And invitin' me to that tingle in your spine
I love who you are, I love who you ain't — you're so Anne Frank
Let's hit the attic to hide out for 'bout two weeks
Rick James'n, no chains and whips
I do suck lips 'til hips j*rk in double time
The boy next door's a freak, ha-ha!
[Sleepy Brown dan Andre 3000:]
Ain't nobody dope as me; I'm just so fresh, so clean
So fresh and so clean, clean
Don't you think I'm so sexy? I'm just so fresh, so clean
So fresh and so clean, clean
Ain't nobody dope as me; I'm just so fresh, so clean
So fresh and so clean, clean
I love when you stare at me; I'm just so fresh, so clean
So fresh and so clean, clean
[Andre 3000:]
And we are... The coolest motherfunkers on the planet
And my, my... The sky is fallin', ain't no need to panic
But ooh ooh... I got a stick and want yo' automatic
Ooh, ooh, ooh... Compatible, created in the attic
And we are... The coolest motherfunkers on the planet
And my my... The sky is fallin', ain't no need to panic
But ooh, ooh... I got a stick and want yo' automatic
Ooh, ooh, ooh... Compatible, created in the attic
