Lirik Lagu So Fresh, So Clean - OutKast dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu So Fresh, So Clean - OutKast

[Sleepy Brown dan Andre 3000:]

Ain't nobody dope as me; I'm just so fresh, so clean

So fresh and so clean, clean

Don't you think I'm so sexy? I'm just so fresh, so clean

So fresh and so clean, clean

Ain't nobody dope as me; I'm just so fresh, so clean

So fresh and so clean, clean

I love when you stare at me; I'm just so fresh, so clean

So fresh and so clean, clean

[Big Boi:]

Sir Lucious gots gator belts and patty melts and Monte Carlos

And El Dorados; so I'm waking up out of my slumber feeling like Rollo

So follow, it's Showtime at the Apollo minus the Kiki Shepards

What about a ho in a leopard-print? Ah

Teddy Pendergrass, cooler than Freddie Jackson

Sipping a milkshake in a snowstorm

Left her throat warm in the dorm room at the A.U

We blew hay too, athletes might cake you

But you must have me mistaken with them statements that you make 'cause

[Sleepy Brown dan Andre 3000:]

Ain't nobody dope as me; I'm just so fresh, so clean

So fresh and so clean, clean

Don't you think I'm so sexy? I'm just so fresh, so clean

So fresh and so clean, clean

Ain't nobody dope as me; I'm just so fresh, so clean

So fresh and so clean, clean

I love when you stare at me; I'm just so fresh, so clean

So fresh and so clean, clean

[Big Boi:]

Canary yellow seven-nine Seville is on display

My nigga Bongo hooked it up, Omar gon' dip my rims today

So a nigga can ride out to the Honeycomb Hideout

I'mma show you how to wild out like Jack Tripper

Let me be bambino on your snipples

YKK on your zipper, lick you like a lizard when I'm slizzard

Or sober, six million ways to fold ya

Like Noah's, I get two's of youse and you get pretty 'D'

But I'll call yo' ass 'round eight-ish, I know you'll be there for me, girl

[Sleepy Brown dan Andre 3000:]

Ain't nobody dope as me; I'm just so fresh, so clean

So fresh and so clean, clean

Don't you think I'm so sexy? I'm just so fresh, so clean

So fresh and so clean, clean

Ain't nobody dope as me; I'm just so fresh, so clean

So fresh and so clean, clean

I love when you stare at me; I'm just so fresh, so clean

So fresh and so clean, clean

[Andre 3000:]

Those huge baby eyes, get to runnin' off at they mouth

And tellin' me everything that's on your nasty mind

They say you're malnutritioned, in need of vitamin D

And invitin' me to that tingle in your spine

I love who you are, I love who you ain't — you're so Anne Frank

Let's hit the attic to hide out for 'bout two weeks

Rick James'n, no chains and whips

I do suck lips 'til hips j*rk in double time

The boy next door's a freak, ha-ha!

[Sleepy Brown dan Andre 3000:]

Ain't nobody dope as me; I'm just so fresh, so clean

So fresh and so clean, clean

Don't you think I'm so sexy? I'm just so fresh, so clean

So fresh and so clean, clean

Ain't nobody dope as me; I'm just so fresh, so clean

So fresh and so clean, clean

I love when you stare at me; I'm just so fresh, so clean

So fresh and so clean, clean

[Andre 3000:]

And we are... The coolest motherfunkers on the planet

And my, my... The sky is fallin', ain't no need to panic

But ooh ooh... I got a stick and want yo' automatic

Ooh, ooh, ooh... Compatible, created in the attic

And we are... The coolest motherfunkers on the planet

And my my... The sky is fallin', ain't no need to panic

But ooh, ooh... I got a stick and want yo' automatic

Ooh, ooh, ooh... Compatible, created in the attic