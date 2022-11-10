Lirik Lagu Happily - One Direction dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Happily - One Direction
[Harry:]
You don't understand, you don't understand
What you do to me when you hold his hand
We were meant to be but a twist of fate
Made it so we had to walk away
[Niall:]
Cause we're on fire, we are on fire
We're on fire now
[Zayn:]
Yeah we're on fire, we are on fire
We're on fire now
(1, 2, 3)
[All:]
I don't care what people say when we're together
You know I want to be the one who holds you when you sleep
I just want it to be you and I forever
I know you wanna leave
So come on baby be with me so happily
[Liam:]
It's 4am and I know that you're with him
I wonder if he knows that I've touched your skin
[Louis:]
And if he feels my traces in your hair
I'm sorry, Lord, but I don't really care
[Niall:]
Cause we're on fire, we're all on fire
We're on fire now
Artikel Pilihan