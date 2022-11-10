Lirik Lagu Happily - One Direction dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Happily - One Direction

[Harry:]

You don't understand, you don't understand

What you do to me when you hold his hand

We were meant to be but a twist of fate

Made it so we had to walk away

[Niall:]

Cause we're on fire, we are on fire

We're on fire now

[Zayn:]

Yeah we're on fire, we are on fire

We're on fire now

(1, 2, 3)

[All:]

I don't care what people say when we're together

You know I want to be the one who holds you when you sleep

I just want it to be you and I forever

I know you wanna leave

So come on baby be with me so happily

[Liam:]

It's 4am and I know that you're with him

I wonder if he knows that I've touched your skin

[Louis:]

And if he feels my traces in your hair

I'm sorry, Lord, but I don't really care

[Niall:]

Cause we're on fire, we're all on fire

We're on fire now