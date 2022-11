Lirik Lagu Fear - OneRepublic dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Fear - OneRepublic

No sleep

Today

Can't even rest when the sun's down

No time

There's not enough

And nobody's watching me now

When we were children we'd play

Out in the streets just temptin' fate

When we were children we'd say

That we don't know the meaning of

Fear, fear, fear

Fear, fear, fear

We don't know the meaning of..

When we were children we'd play

Out in the streets just temptin' fate

When we were children we'd say

That we don't know the meaning of

Fear, fear, fear

Fear, fear, fear

We don't know the meaning of..

Wish I

Didn't know the meaning of...

Credit

Penyanyi: OneRepublic

Penulis lagu: Ryan Tedder

Album: Waking Up

Dirilis: 17 November 2009

Fakta di Balik Lagu Fear – OneRepublic

Fear adalah lagu kedelapan yang dikeluarkan oleh OneRepublic dari album studio kedua mereka bertajuk Waking Up.