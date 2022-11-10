Lirik Lagu Olivia - One Direction dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Olivia - One Direction

Remember the day we were giving up

When you told me I didn't give you enough

And all of your friends were saying I'd be leaving you

She's lying in bed with my t-shirt on

Just thinking how I went about it wrong

This isn't the stain of a red wine, I'm bleeding love

Please believe me, don't you see

The things you mean to me?

Oh I love you, I love you

I love, I love, I love Olivia

I live for you, I long for you, Olivia

I've been idolizing the light in your eyes, Olivia

I live for you, I long for you, Olivia

Don't let me go

Don't let me go

Say what you're feeling and say it now

'Cause I got the feeling you're walking out

And time is irrelevant when I've not been seeing you

The consequences of falling out

Are something I'm having nightmares about

And these are the reasons I'm crying out to be with you

Please believe me, don't you see

The things you mean to me?

Oh I love you, I love you

I love, I love, I love Olivia

I live for you, I long for you, Olivia

I've been idolizing the light in your eyes, Olivia

I live for you, I long for you, Olivia

Don't let me go

Don't let me go

When you go and I'm alone

You live in my imagination

The summertime and butterflies

All belong to your creation

I love you, that's all I do

I love you

I live for you, I long for you, Olivia

I've been idolizing the light in your eyes, Olivia

I live for you, I long for you, Olivia

Don't let me go

Don't let me go

Don't let me go