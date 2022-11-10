Lirik Lagu Olivia - One Direction dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Olivia - One Direction
Remember the day we were giving up
When you told me I didn't give you enough
And all of your friends were saying I'd be leaving you
She's lying in bed with my t-shirt on
Just thinking how I went about it wrong
This isn't the stain of a red wine, I'm bleeding love
Please believe me, don't you see
The things you mean to me?
Oh I love you, I love you
I love, I love, I love Olivia
I live for you, I long for you, Olivia
I've been idolizing the light in your eyes, Olivia
I live for you, I long for you, Olivia
Don't let me go
Don't let me go
Say what you're feeling and say it now
'Cause I got the feeling you're walking out
And time is irrelevant when I've not been seeing you
The consequences of falling out
Are something I'm having nightmares about
And these are the reasons I'm crying out to be with you
Please believe me, don't you see
The things you mean to me?
Oh I love you, I love you
I love, I love, I love Olivia
I live for you, I long for you, Olivia
I've been idolizing the light in your eyes, Olivia
I live for you, I long for you, Olivia
Don't let me go
Don't let me go
When you go and I'm alone
You live in my imagination
The summertime and butterflies
All belong to your creation
I love you, that's all I do
I love you
I live for you, I long for you, Olivia
I've been idolizing the light in your eyes, Olivia
I live for you, I long for you, Olivia
Don't let me go
Don't let me go
Don't let me go
