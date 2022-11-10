Lirik Lagu Kids - OneRepublic dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Kids - OneRepublic
Days when we'd fight,
We'd fight 'til I would give in
Yeah, perfect disasters
We were reaching, reaching for the rafters
And on most of the days
We were searching for ways
To get up and get out of the town that we were raised,
Yeah, 'cause we were done
I remember,
We were sleeping in cars
We were searching for OZ
We were burning cigars
With the white plastics tips 'til we saw the sun
And we said crazy things like
I refuse to look back thinking days were better
Just because they're younger days
I don't know what's 'round the corner
Way I feel right now I swear we'll never change
Back when we were kids
Swore we would never die
You and me were kids
Swear that we'll never die
Lights down
And we drive and we're drivin' just to get out
Yeah, perfect disasters
Yeah we were swinging, swinging from the rafters
Hey, we were dancing in cars
We were looking for ours
We were naming the stars
After people we knew 'til we had to go
And we were saying things like
I refuse to look back thinking days were better
Just because they're younger days
I don't know what's 'round the corner
Way I feel right now I swear we'll never change
