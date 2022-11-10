Lirik Lagu Kids - OneRepublic dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Kids - OneRepublic

Days when we'd fight,

We'd fight 'til I would give in

Yeah, perfect disasters

We were reaching, reaching for the rafters

And on most of the days

We were searching for ways

To get up and get out of the town that we were raised,

Yeah, 'cause we were done

I remember,

We were sleeping in cars

We were searching for OZ

We were burning cigars

With the white plastics tips 'til we saw the sun

And we said crazy things like

I refuse to look back thinking days were better

Just because they're younger days

I don't know what's 'round the corner

Way I feel right now I swear we'll never change

Back when we were kids

Swore we would never die

You and me were kids

Swear that we'll never die

Lights down

And we drive and we're drivin' just to get out

Yeah, perfect disasters

Yeah we were swinging, swinging from the rafters

Hey, we were dancing in cars

We were looking for ours

We were naming the stars

After people we knew 'til we had to go

And we were saying things like

I refuse to look back thinking days were better

Just because they're younger days

I don't know what's 'round the corner

Way I feel right now I swear we'll never change