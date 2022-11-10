Lirik Lagu It's Just a Hug - Oslo Ibrahim dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu It's Just a Hug - Oslo Ibrahim
The night is getting late
And you are hot around
Maybe there’s something wrong going on your mind
You don’t text ne back
But you ore everywhere
Everytime i look the things on ny phone
Are we playing hide and seek
But i don’t wanna play
Cause you always hide and don’t wanna be dound
If you wanha go
Why don’t you just f*ckin’ leave
I'm not your ony other toys
It's just a hug but i feel complete
It’s kinda fun but it ain’t a game
I still believe that you want me too
Why don’t you just say to me
Baby please stay with me
Stay with me
Stay with me
Baby please stay with me
Stay with me
Stay with me
I don’t knou how to say to you
I never want you to leave
Baby please stay with me
Stay with me
Stay with me
I'm talking to my friends
That i can’t get over you
It’s the same story over ond over again
I may look like a fool
Cause i’ve said i fall for you
It’s too soon for me to let my heart breaks again w
Why it’s so hard for you
To believe in yourself
So that you could let your heart falls for me
Baby take your time
I'm hot going anywhere
I hope no ploce to go anyway
It’s just a hug but i feel complete
It’s kinda fun but it ain’t a game
I still believe that you want me too
Why don’t you just say to me
Baby please stay with me
Stay with me
Stay with me
Baby please stay with me
Stay with me
Stay with me
I don’t knou how to say to you
I never want you to leave
Baby please stay with me
Stay with me
Stay with me
How could you still be cool about it
While i can’t stop thinking about you
You hurt me without saying a word
Just take your time cause i won’t go
