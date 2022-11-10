Lirik Lagu It's Just a Hug - Oslo Ibrahim dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu It's Just a Hug - Oslo Ibrahim

The night is getting late

And you are hot around

Maybe there’s something wrong going on your mind

You don’t text ne back

But you ore everywhere

Everytime i look the things on ny phone

Are we playing hide and seek

But i don’t wanna play

Cause you always hide and don’t wanna be dound

If you wanha go

Why don’t you just f*ckin’ leave

I'm not your ony other toys

It's just a hug but i feel complete

It’s kinda fun but it ain’t a game

I still believe that you want me too

Why don’t you just say to me

Baby please stay with me

Stay with me

Stay with me

Baby please stay with me

Stay with me

Stay with me

I don’t knou how to say to you

I never want you to leave

Baby please stay with me

Stay with me

Stay with me

I'm talking to my friends

That i can’t get over you

It’s the same story over ond over again

I may look like a fool

Cause i’ve said i fall for you

It’s too soon for me to let my heart breaks again w

Why it’s so hard for you

To believe in yourself

So that you could let your heart falls for me

Baby take your time

I'm hot going anywhere

I hope no ploce to go anyway

It’s just a hug but i feel complete

It’s kinda fun but it ain’t a game

I still believe that you want me too

Why don’t you just say to me

Baby please stay with me

Stay with me

Stay with me

Baby please stay with me

Stay with me

Stay with me

I don’t knou how to say to you

I never want you to leave

Baby please stay with me

Stay with me

Stay with me

How could you still be cool about it

While i can’t stop thinking about you

You hurt me without saying a word

Just take your time cause i won’t go

