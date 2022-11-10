Lirik Lagu Feel Again - OneRepublic dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Feel Again - OneRepublic
It's been a long time coming since I've seen your face
I've been everywhere and back trying to replace
Everything that I had 'til my feet went numb
Praying like a fool that's been on the run
Heart's still beating but it's not working
It's like a million-dollar phone that you just can't ring
I reached out trying to love but I feel nothing
Yeah, my heart is numb
But with you
I feel again
Yeah, with you
I can feel again
Yeah
I'm feeling better ever since you know me
I was a lonely soul but that's the old me
It's been a long time coming since I've seen your face
I've been everywhere and back trying to replace
Everything that I broke 'til my feet went numb
Praying like a fool who just shot a gun
Heart still beating but it's not working
It's like a hundred thousand voices that just can't sing
I reached out trying to love but I feel nothing
Oh, my heart is numb
But with you
I feel again
Yeah, with you
I can feel again
