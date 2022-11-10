Lirik Lagu Blood Bubbles - The Orwells dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Blood Bubbles - The Orwells
I will not lie, I'll wait all night
I'll treat you right, don't take my life
It's been too long and you've left me wrong
Take me to the places I don't belong
She screamed out for help but nobody came
So she picked up my gun and put it to her brain
She begged, she pleaded, she screamed
Said, "God, give me help,"
then she decided to do it herself
I made her a necklace of telephone cord
Hanging from the ceiling, she opened the door
Choking on my vomit, had blood in my eyes
Smiled at my baby, said, "I won't survive."
She screamed out for help but nobody came
So she picked up my gun and put it to her brain
She begged, she pleaded, she screamed
Said, "God, give me help,"
then she decided to do it herself
She screamed out for help but nobody came
So she picked up my gun and put it to her brain
She begged, she pleaded, she screamed
Said, "God, give me help,"
then she decided to do it herself
Credit
Penyanyi: The Orwells
Penulis lagu: Dominic Corso, Grant Brinner, Henry Binner, Mario Cuomo, Matthew O’keefe
Album: Disgraceland
Dirilis: 5 Juni 2014
Fakta di Balik Lagu Blood Bubbles – The Orwells
