Lirik Lagu Blood Bubbles - The Orwells dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Blood Bubbles - The Orwells

I will not lie, I'll wait all night

I'll treat you right, don't take my life

It's been too long and you've left me wrong

Take me to the places I don't belong

She screamed out for help but nobody came

So she picked up my gun and put it to her brain

She begged, she pleaded, she screamed

Said, "God, give me help,"

then she decided to do it herself

I made her a necklace of telephone cord

Hanging from the ceiling, she opened the door

Choking on my vomit, had blood in my eyes

Smiled at my baby, said, "I won't survive."

She screamed out for help but nobody came

So she picked up my gun and put it to her brain

She begged, she pleaded, she screamed

Said, "God, give me help,"

then she decided to do it herself

She screamed out for help but nobody came

So she picked up my gun and put it to her brain

She begged, she pleaded, she screamed

Said, "God, give me help,"

then she decided to do it herself

Credit

Penyanyi: The Orwells

Penulis lagu: Dominic Corso, Grant Brinner, Henry Binner, Mario Cuomo, Matthew O’keefe

Album: Disgraceland

Dirilis: 5 Juni 2014

Fakta di Balik Lagu Blood Bubbles – The Orwells