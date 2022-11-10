Lirik Lagu At Jakarta - Yahya dan Fakta di Baliknya

At Jakarta - Yahya

I wont forget the day when you

Healed my heart at jakarta

Memories of ours will always be home

Fly so high up in the sky

Dancing over night

Waiting on you to call and say

Hi, im a hundred miles away

Don't look into the time

In a blink of an eye will be home

And i can't stop wonder

Wouldn't it be nice to feel

Inside your warmth

I wont forget the day when you

Healed my heart at jakarta

Memories of ours will always be home

Taking my chances to say

Things that i've hold on

My mama once said

Go after your dreams

I've been dreaming about us

Nothing but love and trust

In the end of this song

I tell you

That i can't stop wonder

Wouldn't it be nice to feel

Inside your warmth

I wont forget the day when you

Healed my heart at jakarta

Memories of ours will always be home

If i could turn back the time

To when we kissed under the stars

Swear i would've hold you as

My only one

Ouhh ourselves

Please don't go

I wont forget the day when you

Healed my heart at jakarta

Memories of ours will always be home

Credit