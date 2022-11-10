Lirik Lagu At Jakarta - Yahya dan Fakta di Baliknya

I wont forget the day when you
Healed my heart at jakarta
Memories of ours will always be home
Fly so high up in the sky
Dancing over night
Waiting on you to call and say
Hi, im a hundred miles away
Don't look into the time
In a blink of an eye will be home
And i can't stop wonder
Wouldn't it be nice to feel
Inside your warmth
I wont forget the day when you
Healed my heart at jakarta
Memories of ours will always be home
Taking my chances to say
Things that i've hold on
My mama once said
Go after your dreams
I've been dreaming about us
Nothing but love and trust
In the end of this song
I tell you
That i can't stop wonder
Wouldn't it be nice to feel
Inside your warmth
I wont forget the day when you
Healed my heart at jakarta
Memories of ours will always be home
If i could turn back the time
To when we kissed under the stars
Swear i would've hold you as
My only one
Ouhh ourselves
Please don't go
I wont forget the day when you
Healed my heart at jakarta
Memories of ours will always be home
