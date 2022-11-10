Lirik Lagu Not Meant To Be - Yahya dan Fakta di Baliknya

Not Meant To Be – Yahya

She told me to leave her alone

'Cause she don't feel what I feel

For the last a couple years

Been tryin' to hold my back

Every steps that I take as she run away from me

No more hi said goodbye

She keeps run away

She so hard to be in love

'Cause she don't want to risk it off

Leave it all behind

Tonight I wanna feel fine

All the weight that I had

In my back is crushing me oh

I thought that we both can be

One heart that's all that I see but

We're not meant to be

We're not meant to be

Stand by myself in this crowd

I still feel lonely somehow

Eye to eye no words but cry

Can't help to hold it sheds

Every steps that I take as she run away from me

No more hi said goodbye

She keeps run away

Why so hard to be in love

Life is full of risk if you know

Leave it all behind

Tonight I wanna feel fine

All the weight that I had

In my back is crushing me oh

I thought that we both can be

One heart that's all that I see but

We're not meant to be

We're not meant to be

Leave it all behind

Tonight I wanna feel fine

All the weight that I had

In my back is crushing me oh

I thought that we both can be

One heart that's all that I see but

We're not meant to be

We're not meant to be

Ho

Credit

Artis: Yahya

Album: SOUTH

Rilis: 2020

Genre: Indian Indie

Penulis Lagu: Yahya

Fakta di Baliknya