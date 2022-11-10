Lirik Lagu Not Meant To Be - Yahya dan Fakta di Baliknya

She told me to leave her alone
'Cause she don't feel what I feel
For the last a couple years
Been tryin' to hold my back
Every steps that I take as she run away from me
No more hi said goodbye
She keeps run away
She so hard to be in love
'Cause she don't want to risk it off
Leave it all behind
Tonight I wanna feel fine
All the weight that I had
In my back is crushing me oh
I thought that we both can be
One heart that's all that I see but
We're not meant to be
We're not meant to be
Stand by myself in this crowd
I still feel lonely somehow
Eye to eye no words but cry
Can't help to hold it sheds
Every steps that I take as she run away from me
No more hi said goodbye
She keeps run away
Why so hard to be in love
Life is full of risk if you know
Leave it all behind
Tonight I wanna feel fine
All the weight that I had
In my back is crushing me oh
I thought that we both can be
One heart that's all that I see but
We're not meant to be
We're not meant to be
Leave it all behind
Tonight I wanna feel fine
All the weight that I had
In my back is crushing me oh
I thought that we both can be
One heart that's all that I see but
We're not meant to be
We're not meant to be
Ho
Credit
Artis: Yahya
Album: SOUTH
Rilis: 2020
Genre: Indian Indie
Penulis Lagu: Yahya
