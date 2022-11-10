Lirik Lagu Memories - Yahya dan Fakta di Baliknya

You were my only one
Wish you could stay for a little while
If I could turn around the time
For everything you’ve had done for us
We’ll be side to side
Won’t be home without you
Every little things you’ve taught me
Thank you for the greatest memories
Hope you’re happy watching me
Living dream so I wish I could
See you in another life
How long could it be?
A little that I know it’s been 10 years since
The love of my life told me to be
An angel to save his queen and I
Will keep all my words
Won’t be home without you
Won’t be home without you
Every little things you’ve taught me
Thank you for the greatest memories
Hope you’re happy watching me
Living dream so I wish I could
See you in another life
Ooh, want you to see what I see
Look how far I fight for my dream
Grateful for the time we’ve had
Wait for me so I wish I could
See you in another life
Every little things you’ve taught me
Thank you for the greatest memories
Hope you’re happy watching me
Living dream so I wish I could
See you in another life
Ooh, want you to see what I see
Look how far I fight for my dream
Grateful for the time we’ve had
Wait for me so I wish I could
See you in another life
