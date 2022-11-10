Lirik Lagu Memories - Yahya dan Fakta di Baliknya

Memories - Yahya

You were my only one

Wish you could stay for a little while

If I could turn around the time

For everything you’ve had done for us

We’ll be side to side

Won’t be home without you

Every little things you’ve taught me

Thank you for the greatest memories

Hope you’re happy watching me

Living dream so I wish I could

See you in another life

How long could it be?

A little that I know it’s been 10 years since

The love of my life told me to be

An angel to save his queen and I

Will keep all my words

Won’t be home without you

Won’t be home without you

Every little things you’ve taught me

Thank you for the greatest memories

Hope you’re happy watching me

Living dream so I wish I could

See you in another life

Ooh, want you to see what I see

Look how far I fight for my dream

Grateful for the time we’ve had

Wait for me so I wish I could

See you in another life

Every little things you’ve taught me

Thank you for the greatest memories

Hope you’re happy watching me

Living dream so I wish I could

See you in another life

Ooh, want you to see what I see

Look how far I fight for my dream

Grateful for the time we’ve had

Wait for me so I wish I could

See you in another life

