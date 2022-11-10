Lirik Lagu If I See You Tomorrow – Vira Talisa dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu If I See You Tomorrow – Vira Talisa

If I see you tomorrow

Will the birds still singing like

The way they do

To greet me this morning

If I see you tomorrow

Will the wind blow softly like

The way they do

To wash my worries away

Will the crickets in the leaves

Make the same crackly song

Will the fireflies go blinking

To the shimmering star

Will you look at me

The way you did last night

When you were here

By my side

Will the crickets and the limbs

Make the same crackling song

Will the fireflies go blinking

To the shimmering star

Will you look at me

The way you did last night

When you were here

By my side

By my side

Palapa, ai, ai

Palapa, ai, ai

Palapa, ai, ai

Palapa, ai, ai

Palapa, ai, ai

Palapa, ai, ai

Palapa, ai, ai

Credits