Lirik Lagu If I See You Tomorrow – Vira Talisa dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu If I See You Tomorrow – Vira Talisa
If I see you tomorrow
Will the birds still singing like
The way they do
To greet me this morning
If I see you tomorrow
Will the wind blow softly like
The way they do
To wash my worries away
Will the crickets in the leaves
Make the same crackly song
Will the fireflies go blinking
To the shimmering star
Will you look at me
The way you did last night
When you were here
By my side
Will the crickets and the limbs
Make the same crackling song
Will the fireflies go blinking
To the shimmering star
Will you look at me
The way you did last night
When you were here
By my side
By my side
Palapa, ai, ai
Palapa, ai, ai
Palapa, ai, ai
Palapa, ai, ai
Palapa, ai, ai
Palapa, ai, ai
Palapa, ai, ai
Credits
Artikel Pilihan