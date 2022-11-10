Lirik Lagu Whirlwind – Vira Talisa dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Whirlwind – Vira Talisa
You don't know what to do
Don't know about you but I've had enough of feeling blue
And you still askin' about who
Would wake you up this morning right there next to you
And you still hopin' that you
Would walk with him by river this day from ten till noon
And you still worryin' about who
Would be with you when the night is through
Baby this can't be true
Cause I'll stay awhile till it's gone by
But you won't get up won't go oh
Stop thinking it'll hurt yourself
Then you
I know about you
It won't be too long before you know
Darlin' you'll be through
Cause I'll stay awhile till it's gone by
But you won't get up won't go oh
Stop thinking it'll hurt yourself
Then you
I know about you
It won't be too long before you know
Darlin' you'll be through
Credits
Artis: Vira Talisa
Album: Vira Talisa
Rilis: 2016
Fakta di Balik Lagu Whirlwind
Lagu Whirlwind merupakan lagu yang dipopulerkan oleh solois wanita muda asal Indonesia, Vira Talisa. Lagu ini dirilis pada 2016 dan dimuat dalam daftar trek di albumnya yang bertajuk Vira Talisa.
Artikel Pilihan