Lirik Lagu Whirlwind – Vira Talisa dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Whirlwind – Vira Talisa

You don't know what to do

Don't know about you but I've had enough of feeling blue

And you still askin' about who

Would wake you up this morning right there next to you

And you still hopin' that you

Would walk with him by river this day from ten till noon

And you still worryin' about who

Would be with you when the night is through

Baby this can't be true

Cause I'll stay awhile till it's gone by

But you won't get up won't go oh

Stop thinking it'll hurt yourself

Then you

I know about you

It won't be too long before you know

Darlin' you'll be through

Cause I'll stay awhile till it's gone by

But you won't get up won't go oh

Stop thinking it'll hurt yourself

Then you

I know about you

It won't be too long before you know

Darlin' you'll be through

Credits

Artis: Vira Talisa

Album: Vira Talisa

Rilis: 2016

Fakta di Balik Lagu Whirlwind

Lagu Whirlwind merupakan lagu yang dipopulerkan oleh solois wanita muda asal Indonesia, Vira Talisa. Lagu ini dirilis pada 2016 dan dimuat dalam daftar trek di albumnya yang bertajuk Vira Talisa.