Lirik Lagu I'm Your Angel - Celine Dion feat R. Kelly dan Fakta di Baliknya

I'm Your Angel - Celine Dion feat R. Kelly

No mountains too high for you to climb

All you have to do is have some climbing faith, oh, yeah

No rivers too wide for you to make it across

All you have to do is believe it when you pray

And then you will see the morning will come

And everyday will be bright as the sun

All of your fears—cast them on me

I just want you to see...

I'll be your cloud up in the sky

I'll be your shoulder when you cry

I'll hear your voices when you call me

I am your angel

And when all hope is gone, I'm here

No matter how far you are, I'm near

It makes no difference who you are

I am your angel

I'm your angel

I saw your teardrops, and I heard you cry

All you need is time

Seek me and you shall find

You have everything, and you're still lonely

It don't have to be this way

Let me show you a better day

And then you will see the morning will come

And all of your days will be bright as the sun

So, all of your fears—just cast them on me

How can I make you see?

I'll be your cloud up in the sky

I'll be your shoulder when you cry

I'll hear your voices when you call me

I am your angel

And when all hope is gone, I'm here

No matter how far you are, I'm near

It makes no difference who you are

I am your angel

I'm your angel

And when it's time to face the storm

I'll be right by your side

Grace will keep us safe and warm

And I know we will survive

And when it seems as if your end is drawing near

Don't you dare give up the fight

Just put your trust beyond the skies