Lirik Lagu I'm Your Angel - Celine Dion feat R. Kelly dan Fakta di Baliknya

I'm Your Angel - Celine Dion feat R. Kelly
No mountains too high for you to climb
All you have to do is have some climbing faith, oh, yeah
No rivers too wide for you to make it across
All you have to do is believe it when you pray
And then you will see the morning will come
And everyday will be bright as the sun
All of your fears—cast them on me
I just want you to see...
I'll be your cloud up in the sky
I'll be your shoulder when you cry
I'll hear your voices when you call me
I am your angel
And when all hope is gone, I'm here
No matter how far you are, I'm near
It makes no difference who you are
I am your angel
I'm your angel
I saw your teardrops, and I heard you cry
All you need is time
Seek me and you shall find
You have everything, and you're still lonely
It don't have to be this way
Let me show you a better day
And then you will see the morning will come
And all of your days will be bright as the sun
So, all of your fears—just cast them on me
How can I make you see?
I'll be your cloud up in the sky
I'll be your shoulder when you cry
I'll hear your voices when you call me
I am your angel
And when all hope is gone, I'm here
No matter how far you are, I'm near
It makes no difference who you are
I am your angel
I'm your angel
And when it's time to face the storm
I'll be right by your side
Grace will keep us safe and warm
And I know we will survive
And when it seems as if your end is drawing near
Don't you dare give up the fight
Just put your trust beyond the skies
Artikel Pilihan