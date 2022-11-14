Lirik Lagu You Deserve It All – John Legend dan Fakta di Baliknya

You Deserve It All – John Legend
You've given me the world with all your love
So, I got you something special just because
I found a gift that's perfect
And you're more than worth it
It's everything that you've been dreaming of
Oh, this is my love language
So, I'll go ahead and say it
'Cause you're the gift that keeps on giving
You deserve it all (all)
You deserve it all (all)
You know you've been good all year
Come over here
And let me show you
You deserve it all (all)
You deserve it all (all)
I'll share with you and more
And you're loving me
You're so good with me
'Cause you deserve it all
You give all of yourself so unselfishly
So, I-I wanna give you all the finest things
I found a gift that's perfect
And you're more than worth it
It's everything that you've been dreaming of
So, treat yourself to something nice
The luxury, the life
'Cause you're the gift that keeps on giving
You deserve it all (all)
You deserve it all (all)
You know you've been good all year
Come over here
And let me show you
You deserve it all (all)
You deserve it all (all)
I'll share with you and more
And you're loving it
You're so good with me
'Cause you deserve it all
