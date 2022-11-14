Lirik Lagu You Deserve It All – John Legend dan Fakta di Baliknya

You Deserve It All – John Legend

You've given me the world with all your love

So, I got you something special just because

I found a gift that's perfect

And you're more than worth it

It's everything that you've been dreaming of

Oh, this is my love language

So, I'll go ahead and say it

'Cause you're the gift that keeps on giving

You deserve it all (all)

You deserve it all (all)

You know you've been good all year

Come over here

And let me show you

You deserve it all (all)

You deserve it all (all)

I'll share with you and more

And you're loving me

You're so good with me

'Cause you deserve it all

You give all of yourself so unselfishly

So, I-I wanna give you all the finest things

I found a gift that's perfect

And you're more than worth it

It's everything that you've been dreaming of

So, treat yourself to something nice

The luxury, the life

'Cause you're the gift that keeps on giving

You deserve it all (all)

You deserve it all (all)

You know you've been good all year

Come over here

And let me show you

You deserve it all (all)

You deserve it all (all)

I'll share with you and more

And you're loving it

You're so good with me

'Cause you deserve it all