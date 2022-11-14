Lirik Lagu With You (OST Our Blues) – Jimin BTS ft. Ha Sungwoon dan Fakta di Baliknya

With You (OST Our Blues) – Jimin BTS ft. Ha Sungwoon
I wanna be with you
And I wanna stay with you
Just like the stars shining bright
You're glowing once more
Right here beside you, I'm still
Walking wherever you go
You will live forever in me
Breathing deeply, within me
Just take it all
I'm nothing without your love
I promise I'll never leave your love
My heart is beating 'cause of you
Forever and ever and ever
Only you can take my heart
Dear my love love love
I wanna stay with you
Chueogeun neul yeogi maeumiran bange
Neowaui yaegideullo gadeuk cha isseo
Eonjebuteoyeonneunji nado jal moreujiman
Neoege malhago sipeo naui modeun yaegireul
Just take it all
I'm nothing without your love
I promise I'll never leave your love
My heart is beating 'cause of you
Forever and ever and ever
Only you can take my heart
Dear my love love love
I wanna stay
Artikel Pilihan