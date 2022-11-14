Lirik Lagu With You (OST Our Blues) – Jimin BTS ft. Ha Sungwoon dan Fakta di Baliknya

With You (OST Our Blues) – Jimin BTS ft. Ha Sungwoon

I wanna be with you

And I wanna stay with you

Just like the stars shining bright

You're glowing once more

Right here beside you, I'm still

Walking wherever you go

You will live forever in me

Breathing deeply, within me

Just take it all

I'm nothing without your love

I promise I'll never leave your love

My heart is beating 'cause of you

Forever and ever and ever

Only you can take my heart

Dear my love love love

I wanna stay with you

Chueogeun neul yeogi maeumiran bange

Neowaui yaegideullo gadeuk cha isseo

Eonjebuteoyeonneunji nado jal moreujiman

Neoege malhago sipeo naui modeun yaegireul

Just take it all

I'm nothing without your love

I promise I'll never leave your love

My heart is beating 'cause of you

Forever and ever and ever

Only you can take my heart

Dear my love love love

I wanna stay