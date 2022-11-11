Lirik Lagu 18 – Jeremy Zucker dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 11 November 2022, 00:20 WIB
Jeremy Zucker.
Jeremy Zucker. //YouTube Jeremy Zucker

18Jeremy Zucker

All the guys gas me up on the swim team
All her friends, they don't know that I'm sixteen
I'm pretty psyched
She's over every night
I'm sorry if it ever pissed you off

Well, she doesn't mind
Driving home from campus
For a younger guy
I'm lying to my parents
Said I'm out with my friends
Sleeping over again
But really, it's just her and I alone

She's eighteen
And she does what she likes
Making out with strangers
When she's bored with her life
And she takes me
To a whole 'nother high
I wonder when she'll stop coming home
I hope she doesn't leave me here alone

She's out of class for the week on vacation
I'm tryna take anatomy in her basement
And I'm stuck in math
She's drawing up a bath
And sending videos to my phone

And I kinda like
Staying up till morning under candle light
And swimming with you naked
So I blow off my friends
Just to see you again
I wonder if your brother's catching on

She's eighteen
And she does what she likes
Making out with strangers
When she's bored with her life
And she takes me
To a whole 'nother high
I wonder when she'll stop coming home

She's eighteen
And she does what she likes
Making out with strangers
When she's bored with her life
And she takes me
To a whole 'nother high
I wonder when she'll stop coming home
I hope she doesn't leave me here alone

She is eighteen, she is eighteen...

Editor: Tita Salsabila

