Lirik Lagu Scars – James Bay dan Fakta di Baliknya

Scars – James Bay

You're setting off,

It's time to go, the engine's running

My mind is lost,

We always knew this day was coming

And now it's more frightening than it's ever gonna be

We grow apart,

I watch you on the red horizon

Your lion's heart

Will protect you under stormy skies

And I will always be listening for your laughter and your tears

And as soon as I can hold you once again

I won't let go of you, I swear

We live through scars this time

But I've made up my mind

We can't leave us behind anymore

Your hands are cold,

Your lips are turning blue, you're shaking

This fragile heart,

So heavy in my chest, it's breaking

And in the dark, you try to make a pay phone call to me

But you're miles away,

You're breaking up, you're on your own

It's hard to take,

I need an hour just to say hello

But I can't make the truth of this work out for you or me



And for all the pennies in your pocket

We barely get a second just to speak

We live through scars this time

But I've made up my mind

We can't leave us behind anymore

We'll have to hurt from now

But next time there's no doubt

'Cause I can't go without you anymore