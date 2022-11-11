Lirik Lagu Scars – James Bay dan Fakta di Baliknya

You're setting off,
It's time to go, the engine's running
My mind is lost,
We always knew this day was coming
And now it's more frightening than it's ever gonna be
We grow apart,
I watch you on the red horizon
Your lion's heart
Will protect you under stormy skies
And I will always be listening for your laughter and your tears
And as soon as I can hold you once again
I won't let go of you, I swear
We live through scars this time
But I've made up my mind
We can't leave us behind anymore
Your hands are cold,
Your lips are turning blue, you're shaking
This fragile heart,
So heavy in my chest, it's breaking
And in the dark, you try to make a pay phone call to me
But you're miles away,
You're breaking up, you're on your own
It's hard to take,
I need an hour just to say hello
But I can't make the truth of this work out for you or me
And for all the pennies in your pocket
We barely get a second just to speak
We live through scars this time
But I've made up my mind
We can't leave us behind anymore
We'll have to hurt from now
But next time there's no doubt
'Cause I can't go without you anymore
Artikel Pilihan