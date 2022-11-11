Lirik Lagu Shadow Days – John Mayer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Did you know that you could be wrong
And swear you're right
Some people been known to do it all their lives
But you find yourself alone
Just like you found yourself before
Like I found myself in pieces on the hotel floor
Hard times help me see
I'm a good man with a good heart
Had a tough time, got a rough start
But I finally learned to let it go
Now I'm right here, and I'm right now
And I'm hoping, knowing somehow
That my shadows days are over
My shadow days are over now
Well I ain't no trouble maker
And I never meant her harm
But it doesn't mean I didn't make it hard to carry on
Well it sucks to be honest (honest)
And it hurts to be real
But its nice to make some love that I can finally feel
Hard times let me be
I'm a good man with a good heart
Had a tough time, got a rough start
But I finally learned to let it go
Now I'm right here, and I'm right now
And I'm hoping, knowing somehow
That my shadows days are over
My shadow days are over now
I'm a good man with a good heart
Had a tough time, got a rough start
But I finally learned to let it go
Now I'm right here, and I'm right now
And I'm hoping, knowing somehow
That my shadows days are over
My shadow days are over now
Credits
Judul: Shadow Days
