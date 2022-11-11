Lirik Lagu Shadow Days – John Mayer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Shadow Days – John Mayer

Did you know that you could be wrong

And swear you're right

Some people been known to do it all their lives

But you find yourself alone

Just like you found yourself before

Like I found myself in pieces on the hotel floor

Hard times help me see

I'm a good man with a good heart

Had a tough time, got a rough start

But I finally learned to let it go

Now I'm right here, and I'm right now

And I'm hoping, knowing somehow

That my shadows days are over

My shadow days are over now

Well I ain't no trouble maker

And I never meant her harm

But it doesn't mean I didn't make it hard to carry on

Well it sucks to be honest (honest)

And it hurts to be real

But its nice to make some love that I can finally feel

Hard times let me be

I'm a good man with a good heart

Had a tough time, got a rough start

But I finally learned to let it go

Now I'm right here, and I'm right now

And I'm hoping, knowing somehow

That my shadows days are over

My shadow days are over now

I'm a good man with a good heart

Had a tough time, got a rough start

But I finally learned to let it go

Now I'm right here, and I'm right now

And I'm hoping, knowing somehow

That my shadows days are over

My shadow days are over now

Credits

Judul: Shadow Days