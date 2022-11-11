Lirik Lagu Monster – James Blunt dan Fakta di Baliknya

Monster – James Blunt

Oh, before they turn off all the lights

I won't read you your wrongs or your rights

The time has gone

I'll tell you goodnight, close the door

Tell you I love you once more

The time has gone

So here it is

I'm not your son, you're not my father

We're just two grown men saying goodbye

No need to forgive, no need to forget

I know your mistakes and you know mine

And while you're sleeping I'll try to make you proud

So, Daddy, won't you just close your eyes?

Don't be afraid, it's my turn

To chase the monsters away

Oh, well I'll read a story to you

Only difference is this one is true

The time has gone

I folded your clothes on the chair

I hope you sleep well, don't be scared

The time has gone

So here it is

I'm not your son, you're not my father

We're just two grown men saying goodbye

No need to forgive, no need to forget

I know your mistakes and you know mine

And while you're sleeping I'll try to make you proud

So, Daddy, won't you just close your eyes?

Don't be afraid, it's my turn

To chase the monsters away