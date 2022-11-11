Lirik Lagu Sleep to Dream – Krisdayanti dan Fakta di Baliknya

Sleep to Dream – Krisdayanti

I watch us watching the sun as it rises up

The waves crash over sand, in hand we run

Is this real or is this a dream?

'Cause I know that you left me

Awake in the bed we shared, and you're not there

Don't wanna be all alone, a sunken stone

Is this real or is this a dream?

'Cause I know that you left me

I wanna sleep forever

'Cause in our dreams we are together

I wanna sleep forever

'Cause you and me belong together

Whenever I'm awake I remember all the pain

(Way-oh, way-oh, way-oh, way-oh)

But when I dream at night, you become my paradise

(Way-oh, way-oh, way-oh, way-oh)

So I fight through the day, I can't wait to sleep again

(Way-oh, way-oh, way-oh, way-oh)

'Cause when I close my eyes, you become my paradise

(Way-oh, way-oh, way-oh, way-oh)

Before I wake up, kiss you goodbye

I face a lonely day, just killing time

Is this real or is this a dream?

'Cause I know that you left me

I wanna sleep forever

'Cause in our dreams we are together

I wanna sleep forever

'Cause you and me belong together

Whenever I'm awake I remember all the pain

(Way-oh, way-oh, way-oh, way-oh)

But when I dream at night, you become my paradise

(Way-oh, way-oh, way-oh, way-oh)

So I fight through the day, I can't wait to sleep again

(Way-oh, way-oh, way-oh, way-oh)

'Cause when I close my eyes, you become my paradise

(Way-oh, way-oh, way-oh, way-oh)

I wanna sleep forever

'Cause in our dreams we are together

I wanna sleep forever

'Cause you and me belong together