Lirik Lagu Sleep to Dream – Krisdayanti dan Fakta di Baliknya

I watch us watching the sun as it rises up
The waves crash over sand, in hand we run
Is this real or is this a dream?
'Cause I know that you left me
Awake in the bed we shared, and you're not there
Don't wanna be all alone, a sunken stone
Is this real or is this a dream?
'Cause I know that you left me
I wanna sleep forever
'Cause in our dreams we are together
I wanna sleep forever
'Cause you and me belong together
Whenever I'm awake I remember all the pain
(Way-oh, way-oh, way-oh, way-oh)
But when I dream at night, you become my paradise
(Way-oh, way-oh, way-oh, way-oh)
So I fight through the day, I can't wait to sleep again
(Way-oh, way-oh, way-oh, way-oh)
'Cause when I close my eyes, you become my paradise
(Way-oh, way-oh, way-oh, way-oh)
Before I wake up, kiss you goodbye
I face a lonely day, just killing time
Is this real or is this a dream?
'Cause I know that you left me
I wanna sleep forever
'Cause in our dreams we are together
I wanna sleep forever
'Cause you and me belong together
Whenever I'm awake I remember all the pain
(Way-oh, way-oh, way-oh, way-oh)
But when I dream at night, you become my paradise
(Way-oh, way-oh, way-oh, way-oh)
So I fight through the day, I can't wait to sleep again
(Way-oh, way-oh, way-oh, way-oh)
'Cause when I close my eyes, you become my paradise
(Way-oh, way-oh, way-oh, way-oh)
I wanna sleep forever
'Cause in our dreams we are together
I wanna sleep forever
'Cause you and me belong together
