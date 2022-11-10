Lirik Lagu Run It! - Chris Brown feat Juelz Santana dan Fakta di Baliknya

Run It! - Chris Brown feat Juelz Santana

Okay, check it, check it, check it out

It's Santana again steppin', steppin', steppin' out (Uh)

One of the brand new big boy toys

I do big boy things, I make big boy noise, 'cause

I know what girls want (Want), I know what they like (Like)

They wanna stay up (Ayy!) and party all night

So bring a friend

Let me talk to you, tell you how it is

I was thinking when I saw that body

Gotta get shawty, tell her what the young boy gon' do

Damn, them chicks with you gotta be your kin

Babe, pretty thick with the kick that's sick

That need to be hit, so tell me what y'all gon' do

I got friends and you got friends (Word, oh)

They hop out, and you hop in (Word, oh-oh)

I look fly and they jocking (Word)

The way you drop, drop makes me wanna pop

I got friends and you got friends (Word, hey)

They hop out, and you hop in (Word)

I look fly and they jocking (Word)

The way you drop, drop makes me wanna pop

Is ya man (Man) on the floor? (Floor)

If he ain't (Ain't), lemme know (Know)

Let me see if you can run it, run it

Girl, indeed I can run it, run it

Is ya man (Man) on the floor? (Floor)

If he ain't (Ain't), lemme know (Lemme know)

Let me see if you can run it, run it

Girl, indeed I can run it, run it (Come here!)

You'll see, girl, I can set you off

Don't believe my age is gonna slow us down

I can definitely show you things to have you saying I can't be sixteen

Once I get in you won't let go

(And I) I'll have the girls wishing they were you

(And I) I know you heard about me

But guess what's going down if we leave

I got friends and you got friends (Word, oh)

They hop out, and you hop in (Word, oh)

I look fly and they jocking (Word)

The way you drop, drop makes me wanna pop

I got friends and you got friends (Word)

They hop out, and you hop in (Word, hey)

I look fly and they jocking (Word, ooh)

The way you drop, drop makes me wanna pop (Ooh, ooh)

Is ya man (Man) on the floor? (Floor, uh-huh)

If he ain't (Ain't), lemme know (Know, uh-huh)

Let me see if you can run it, run it (Yeah)

Girl, indeed I can run it, run it (Ayy)

Is ya man (Man) on the floor? (Floor, uh-huh)

If he ain't (Ain't), lemme know (Lemme know, uh-huh)

Let me see if you can run it, run it (Ayy)

Girl, indeed I can run it, run it (Let's go)

Girl, you feel right (Feel right)

Make me feel like (Feel like)

I wanna do a little something (Do a little something)

Ain't no thing 'less you do it for sure

Girl, the way that you're wearing them jeans is turning me on

I'm the hottest thing that's in these streets (DipSet, Santana)

So, baby, won't you rock me? (Ayy)

Make it drop, honey (Honey), make it pop, honey (Honey)

Whip whop, tick-tock to the clock for me

Don't stop doing that (Don't)

And shawty know I mean what I say so she won't stop doing that

Plus I heard if you can dance, you can bump

Well dance time is us, let's go, let's go (Yup)

We can get it in (Yup), we can gets some friends

Do it like the Ying Yang twins, start whispering

Wait 'til you see my ayy!

Wait 'til you see my ayy!

Let me fall back, you ain't ready for all that

Have you sleep late, real late, yeah, taking a long nap (Ayy)

You tell your friends to get with my friends

We can be friends, switch and meet friends

(Switch!) We can do it all night long and

'Til the clock hit morning, ya dig? (Ayy)