Lirik Lagu Shallow - Lady Gaga feat Bradley Cooper dan Fakta di Baliknya

Shallow - Lady Gaga feat Bradley Cooper
Tell me something, boy
Aren't you tired trying to fill that void?
Or do you need more?
Ain't it hard keeping it so hardcore?
I'm falling
In all the good times, I find myself longing for change
And in the bad times, I fear myself
I'm off the deep end, watch as I dive in
I'll never meet the ground
Crash through the surface, where they can't hurt us
We're far from the shallow now
In the sha-ha, sha-ha-llow
In the sha-ha-sha-la-la-la-llow
In the sha-ha, sha-ha-llow
We're far from the shallow now
Oh, ha-ah-ah
Ah, ha-ah-ah, oh, ah
Ha-ah-ah-ah
I'm off the deep end, watch as I dive in
I'll never meet the ground
Crash through the surface, where they can't hurt us
We're far from the shallow now
In the sha-ha, sha-ha-llow
In the sha-ha-sha-la-la-la-llow
In the sha-ha, sha-ha-llow
We're far from the shallow now
Credit
Film: A Star is Born
Artis: Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper
Dirilis: 2018
Penghargaan: Academy Award untuk Lagu Orisinil Terbaik, lainnya
Genre: Musik rock, Musik country, Folk-pop
Nominasi: Academy Award untuk Lagu Orisinil Terbaik, lainnya
Penulis lagu: Mark Ronson, Stefani Germanotta, Anthony Rossomando, Andrew Wyatt
Fakta di Balik Lagu Shallow - Lady Gaga feat Bradley Cooper
Shallow adalah lagu yang dibawakan oleh penyanyi Amerika Serikat, Lady Gaga yang berduet dengan aktor Bradley Cooper.
Album ini dirilis melalui Interscope Records pada 27 September 2018, sebagai single utama dari soundtrack film drama romantis musikal, A Star Is Born.
Shallow ditulis oleh Gaga dengan Andrew Wyatt, Anthony Rossomando, dan Mark Ronson, serta diproduseri Gaga bersama Benjamin Rice.
Lagu ini merupakan komponen terpenting dari film A Star Is Born, karena liriknya merepresentasikan tentang percakapan Ally dan Jackson.
