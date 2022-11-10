Lirik Lagu Shallow - Lady Gaga feat Bradley Cooper dan Fakta di Baliknya

Shallow - Lady Gaga feat Bradley Cooper

Tell me something, boy

Aren't you tired trying to fill that void?

Or do you need more?

Ain't it hard keeping it so hardcore?

I'm falling

In all the good times, I find myself longing for change

And in the bad times, I fear myself

I'm off the deep end, watch as I dive in

I'll never meet the ground

Crash through the surface, where they can't hurt us

We're far from the shallow now

In the sha-ha, sha-ha-llow

In the sha-ha-sha-la-la-la-llow

In the sha-ha, sha-ha-llow

We're far from the shallow now

Oh, ha-ah-ah

Ah, ha-ah-ah, oh, ah

Ha-ah-ah-ah

Credit

Film: A Star is Born

Artis: Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper

Dirilis: 2018

Penghargaan: Academy Award untuk Lagu Orisinil Terbaik, lainnya

Genre: Musik rock, Musik country, Folk-pop

Nominasi: Academy Award untuk Lagu Orisinil Terbaik, lainnya

Penulis lagu: Mark Ronson, Stefani Germanotta, Anthony Rossomando, Andrew Wyatt

Fakta di Balik Lagu Shallow - Lady Gaga feat Bradley Cooper

Shallow adalah lagu yang dibawakan oleh penyanyi Amerika Serikat, Lady Gaga yang berduet dengan aktor Bradley Cooper.

Album ini dirilis melalui Interscope Records pada 27 September 2018, sebagai single utama dari soundtrack film drama romantis musikal, A Star Is Born.

Shallow ditulis oleh Gaga dengan Andrew Wyatt, Anthony Rossomando, dan Mark Ronson, serta diproduseri Gaga bersama Benjamin Rice.

Lagu ini merupakan komponen terpenting dari film A Star Is Born, karena liriknya merepresentasikan tentang percakapan Ally dan Jackson.