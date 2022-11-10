Lirik Lagu Do It Again - Chris Brown, Pia Mia, Tyga dan Fakta di Baliknya

Do It Again - Chris Brown, Pia Mia, Tyga

[Tyga:]

Bye, baby, they ain't fly, baby

Looking at the whip frame, that's a nice 'Cedez

You should throw it to me, like Tom Brady

With the long blonde hair, that's Marcia Brady

I'm all about your Lately Chelsea High handler, handle her

Got your legs racing hard on vacation

No exaggeration, said you amazing

Moving too fast, can't pace it

[Pia Mia (Tyga):]

Hey, boy, when I first met you

Thought it was special

I told you that

Hey, boy, up at Two Lover's Point,

When I kissed you I meant it

I wanna go back (I don't wanna go)

Wanna go back (but if you wanna go)

Can we go back (can we take it back) (I'll make it happen though)

Boy, can we go back (let's do it soon, boo)

[Chorus - Pia Mia 2x:]

It was nice to, nice to know ya, let's do it again

How we did it on a one night stand

Boy, I wanna be more than a friend to ya

Nice to, nice to know ya, let's do it again

How we did it on a one night stand

Boy, I wanna be more than a friend to ya

Let's do it again

[Chris Brown:]

Hey, baby, are you sure that you want it

Or caught up in the moment? (let me know now)

Oh, baby, it got a little crazy on the first night

So I'ma have to do you better than the first time

I'm lovin' how you scratchin' and you grittin' your teeth

I'm lovin' how that booty shake when it's on me

You gotta nigga blowing up your caller ID

Guess it was all a set up, you got me

[Chorus - Pia Mia & Chris Brown]

[Pia Mia:]

I wanna go back (one more time)

Wanna go back (let's do it again)

Can we go back (can you take me, baby)

Boy, can we go back

[2x]

[Chorus - Pia Mia]

[Tyga:]

Pia, let me know