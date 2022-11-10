Lirik Lagu Do It Again - Chris Brown, Pia Mia, Tyga dan Fakta di Baliknya

Do It Again - Chris Brown, Pia Mia, Tyga
[Tyga:]
Bye, baby, they ain't fly, baby
Looking at the whip frame, that's a nice 'Cedez
You should throw it to me, like Tom Brady
With the long blonde hair, that's Marcia Brady
I'm all about your Lately Chelsea High handler, handle her
Got your legs racing hard on vacation
No exaggeration, said you amazing
Moving too fast, can't pace it
[Pia Mia (Tyga):]
Hey, boy, when I first met you
Thought it was special
I told you that
Hey, boy, up at Two Lover's Point,
When I kissed you I meant it
I wanna go back (I don't wanna go)
Wanna go back (but if you wanna go)
Can we go back (can we take it back) (I'll make it happen though)
Boy, can we go back (let's do it soon, boo)
[Chorus - Pia Mia 2x:]
It was nice to, nice to know ya, let's do it again
How we did it on a one night stand
Boy, I wanna be more than a friend to ya
Nice to, nice to know ya, let's do it again
How we did it on a one night stand
Boy, I wanna be more than a friend to ya
Let's do it again
[Chris Brown:]
Hey, baby, are you sure that you want it
Or caught up in the moment? (let me know now)
Oh, baby, it got a little crazy on the first night
So I'ma have to do you better than the first time
I'm lovin' how you scratchin' and you grittin' your teeth
I'm lovin' how that booty shake when it's on me
You gotta nigga blowing up your caller ID
Guess it was all a set up, you got me
[Chorus - Pia Mia & Chris Brown]
[Pia Mia:]
I wanna go back (one more time)
Wanna go back (let's do it again)
Can we go back (can you take me, baby)
Boy, can we go back
[2x]
[Chorus - Pia Mia]
[Tyga:]
Pia, let me know
