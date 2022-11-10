Lirik Lagu Empire – Vancouver Sleep Clinic dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Empire – Vancouver Sleep Clinic
All of the sinners, all of the saints
All of the beauty, all of the pain
In the loss, in the gain
I'm not afraid
In these moments, drowned in comfort
Have I come blind to what I was?
As forgotten souls are lost in an empire
I would have died to give you hope
(I've been thinking about you, and I know I might have to)
In the end these church bells won't ring out my love
(I've been thinking about you, and I know I might have to)
I'm not afraid
In steps of faith
I'll never break
I won't be changed
The people are silent, the streets are quiet
I've been looking back on the chance I had
To speak and start a riot, oh lord
The orphans, the hurting, the mourning, the burdened
For every son and daughter, oh lord
I've lived a lie if it's not for love
(I've been thinking about you, and I know I might have to)
These four walls won't resound my heart
(I've been thinking about you, and I know I might have to)
I'm not afraid
In steps of faith
I'll never break
I won't be changed
(I see the lights and the stars align
The world is lost, girl now's the time
I've got a fire running through the night
It's burning bright, girl now's the time)
