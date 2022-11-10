Lirik Lagu Empire – Vancouver Sleep Clinic dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Empire – Vancouver Sleep Clinic

All of the sinners, all of the saints

All of the beauty, all of the pain

In the loss, in the gain

I'm not afraid

In these moments, drowned in comfort

Have I come blind to what I was?

As forgotten souls are lost in an empire

I would have died to give you hope

(I've been thinking about you, and I know I might have to)

In the end these church bells won't ring out my love

(I've been thinking about you, and I know I might have to)

I'm not afraid

In steps of faith

I'll never break

I won't be changed

The people are silent, the streets are quiet

I've been looking back on the chance I had

To speak and start a riot, oh lord

The orphans, the hurting, the mourning, the burdened

For every son and daughter, oh lord

I've lived a lie if it's not for love

(I've been thinking about you, and I know I might have to)

These four walls won't resound my heart

(I've been thinking about you, and I know I might have to)

I'm not afraid

In steps of faith

I'll never break

I won't be changed

(I see the lights and the stars align

The world is lost, girl now's the time

I've got a fire running through the night

It's burning bright, girl now's the time)