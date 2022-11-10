Lirik Lagu Feel This Moment - Christina Aguilera feat Pitbull dan Fakta di Baliknya

Feel This Moment - Christina Aguilera feat Pitbull
[Pitbull:]
Ask for money
And get advice
Ask for advice
Get money twice
I'm from the dirty
But that chico nice
Y'all call it a moment
I call it life
[Christina Aguilera:]
One day while my light
Is glowin'
I'll be in my castle golden
But until the gates are open
I just want to
Feel this moment
Whoa, whoa oh oh
I just want to
Feel this moment
Whoa, whoa oh oh
I just want to
Feel this moment
[Pitbull:]
Mr. worldwide...
Christina aguilera...
Oye mamita... (come on)
Dale que la cosa esta rica
[Christina Aguilera:]
I just want to feel this moment
[Pitbull:]
Whoo!...
Yeah!...
Feel this moment
Reporting live
From the tallest building in tokyo
Long way from them hard ways
Filled with zoes and oyes
Dade county always
3 0 5 all day
Now, baby, we can parley
Or, baby, we can party, ha
She read books, especially
About red rooms and tie-ups
I got her hooked
'Cause she see me in a suit
With the red tie tied up
Meet and greets
Nice to meet ya
But time is money
Only difference is I own it
Now let's stop time
And enjoy this moment
[Christina Aguilera:]
One day while my light
Is glowin'
I'll be in my castle golden
But until the gates are open
I just want to
Feel this moment
Whoa, whoa oh oh
[Pitbull:]
Come on!
