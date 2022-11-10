Lirik Lagu Feel This Moment - Christina Aguilera feat Pitbull dan Fakta di Baliknya

Feel This Moment - Christina Aguilera feat Pitbull

[Pitbull:]

Ask for money

And get advice

Ask for advice

Get money twice

I'm from the dirty

But that chico nice

Y'all call it a moment

I call it life

[Christina Aguilera:]

One day while my light

Is glowin'

I'll be in my castle golden

But until the gates are open

I just want to

Feel this moment

Whoa, whoa oh oh

I just want to

Feel this moment

Whoa, whoa oh oh

I just want to

Feel this moment

[Pitbull:]

Mr. worldwide...

Christina aguilera...

Oye mamita... (come on)

Dale que la cosa esta rica

[Christina Aguilera:]

I just want to feel this moment

[Pitbull:]

Whoo!...

Yeah!...

Feel this moment

Reporting live

From the tallest building in tokyo

Long way from them hard ways

Filled with zoes and oyes

Dade county always

3 0 5 all day

Now, baby, we can parley

Or, baby, we can party, ha

She read books, especially

About red rooms and tie-ups

I got her hooked

'Cause she see me in a suit

With the red tie tied up

Meet and greets

Nice to meet ya

But time is money

Only difference is I own it

Now let's stop time

And enjoy this moment

[Christina Aguilera:]

One day while my light

Is glowin'

I'll be in my castle golden

But until the gates are open

I just want to

Feel this moment

Whoa, whoa oh oh

[Pitbull:]

Come on!