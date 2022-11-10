Lirik Lagu Letting Go – Vancouver Sleep Clinic dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Letting Go – Vancouver Sleep Clinic
Oceans
Between us
Still you drag me deeper
You take me without warning
The angel in my memory
Or just the ghost I'm left with
You're everything I'd wanted
The time we spend
You're never there
I want to know the truth
Why won't you just let me in?
I want to be with you
And now I'm letting go
Of what I've never known
Wherever you are
I pray the wind will guide you home
And now I'm letting go
Of what I can't control
Wherever you are
Wherever you are
Keep me close to your heart
Playing with fire
You always took me higher
The flames could never light me
I can't keep holding on
