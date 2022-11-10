Lirik Lagu Letting Go – Vancouver Sleep Clinic dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Letting Go – Vancouver Sleep Clinic

Oceans

Between us

Still you drag me deeper

You take me without warning

The angel in my memory

Or just the ghost I'm left with

You're everything I'd wanted

The time we spend

You're never there

I want to know the truth

Why won't you just let me in?

I want to be with you

And now I'm letting go

Of what I've never known

Wherever you are

I pray the wind will guide you home

And now I'm letting go

Of what I can't control

Wherever you are

Wherever you are

Keep me close to your heart

Playing with fire

You always took me higher

The flames could never light me

I can't keep holding on