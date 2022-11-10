Lirik Lagu Kiss Kiss - Chris Brown feat T-Pain dan Fakta di Baliknya

Kiss Kiss - Chris Brown feat T-Pain

Yo, this is Nappy Boy Radio live

With your boy T-Pain, we love rap music

Listen, uh, we got a caller on line one

Caller, what's your problem?

Hello, I'm on the radio with T-Pain

How's it goin'?

It ain't goin' good

My girl ain't doin' her things she used to do at all

I got just what you need

Brand new Chris Brown, T-Pain

You heard it here first, Nappy Boy Radio

We love you

Hey, she want that lovey-dovey (Lovey-dovey)

That kiss, kiss (Kiss, kiss)

In her mind she fantasize 'bout gettin' with me

They hatin' on me (Hatin' on me)

They wanna diss, diss (Kiss, kiss)

Because she mine and so fine, thick as can be

She want that lovey-dovey (Lovey-dovey)

That kiss, kiss (Kiss, kiss)

In her mind she fantasize 'bout gettin' with me

They hatin' on me (Hatin' on me)

They wanna diss diss, diss this (Kiss, kiss)

Because she mine and so fine, thick as can be

I'm a country boy from Tappahannock (Ah-woo)

V.A. is where I reside, so shawty understand it (Ah-woo)

And I know I just turned 18 and I get a little mannish (Ah-woo)

And you see this bandana hangin'

That means I'm like a bandit like, like a bandit, bandit (Ah-woo)

I got paper, girl (Woo)

The Lamborghini (Woo)

With the spider seats (Woo)

You never seen it (Ah-woo)

So get it, shawty

We parkin' lot pimpin' in my donk

And I know what you want

She want that lovey-dovey (Lovey-dovey)

That kiss, kiss (Kiss, kiss)

In her mind she fantasize 'bout gettin' with me

They hatin' on me (Hatin' on me)

They wanna diss diss, diss this (Kiss, kiss)

Because she mine and so fine, thick as can be