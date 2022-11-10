Lirik Lagu Kiss Kiss - Chris Brown feat T-Pain dan Fakta di Baliknya

Kiss Kiss - Chris Brown feat T-Pain
Yo, this is Nappy Boy Radio live
With your boy T-Pain, we love rap music
Listen, uh, we got a caller on line one
Caller, what's your problem?
Hello, I'm on the radio with T-Pain
How's it goin'?
It ain't goin' good
My girl ain't doin' her things she used to do at all
I got just what you need
Brand new Chris Brown, T-Pain
You heard it here first, Nappy Boy Radio
We love you
Hey, she want that lovey-dovey (Lovey-dovey)
That kiss, kiss (Kiss, kiss)
In her mind she fantasize 'bout gettin' with me
They hatin' on me (Hatin' on me)
They wanna diss, diss (Kiss, kiss)
Because she mine and so fine, thick as can be
She want that lovey-dovey (Lovey-dovey)
That kiss, kiss (Kiss, kiss)
In her mind she fantasize 'bout gettin' with me
They hatin' on me (Hatin' on me)
They wanna diss diss, diss this (Kiss, kiss)
Because she mine and so fine, thick as can be
I'm a country boy from Tappahannock (Ah-woo)
V.A. is where I reside, so shawty understand it (Ah-woo)
And I know I just turned 18 and I get a little mannish (Ah-woo)
And you see this bandana hangin'
That means I'm like a bandit like, like a bandit, bandit (Ah-woo)
I got paper, girl (Woo)
The Lamborghini (Woo)
With the spider seats (Woo)
You never seen it (Ah-woo)
So get it, shawty
We parkin' lot pimpin' in my donk
And I know what you want
She want that lovey-dovey (Lovey-dovey)
That kiss, kiss (Kiss, kiss)
In her mind she fantasize 'bout gettin' with me
They hatin' on me (Hatin' on me)
They wanna diss diss, diss this (Kiss, kiss)
Because she mine and so fine, thick as can be
