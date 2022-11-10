Lirik Lagu Stuck With U – Ariana Grande ft Justin Bieber, dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Stuck With U – Ariana Grande ft Justin Bieber

Mmm

Hey, yeah

(That's just for fun)

(What?)

I'm not one to stick around

One strike and you're out, baby

Don't care if I sound crazy

But you never let me down, no, no

That's why when the sun's up, I'm stayin'

Still layin' in your bed, singin'

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

Got all this time on my hands

Might as well cancel our plans, yeah

I could stay here for a lifetime

So lock the door

And throw out the key

Can't fight this no more

It's just you and me

And there's nothing I, nothing I, I can do

I'm stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you

So go ahead and drive me insane

Baby, run your mouth

I still wouldn't change being stuck with you

Stuck with you, stuck with you

I'm stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you, baby

There's nowhere we need to be

No, no, no

I'ma get to know you better

Kinda hope we're here forever

There's nobody on these streets

If you told me that the world's ending

Ain't no other way that I could spend it

Oh, oh, oh, oh

Got all this time in my hands

Might as well cancel our plans (yeah)

I could stay here forever

So lock the door

And throw out the key

Can't fight this no more

It's just you and me

And there's nothing I, nothing I, I can do

I'm stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you