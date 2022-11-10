Lirik Lagu Pretty Girl - Cheat Codes, Maggie Lindemann, CADE dan Fakta di Baliknya

Pretty Girl - Cheat Codes, Maggie Lindemann, CADE
I can swear, I can joke
I say what's on my mind
If I drink, if I smoke
I keep up with the guys
And you'll see me holding up my middle finger to the world
Fuck your ribbons and your pearls
'Cause I'm not just a pretty girl
I'm more than just a picture
I'm a daughter and a sister
Sometimes it's hard for me to show
That I'm more than just a rumor
Or a song on your computer
There's more to me than people know
Somedays I'm broke, somedays I'm rich
Somedays I'm nice, somedays I can be a bitch
Somedays I'm strong, somedays I quit
I don't let it show, but I've been through some shit
I can swear, I can joke
I say what's on my mind
If I drink, if I smoke
I keep up with the guys
And you'll see me holding up my middle finger to the world
Fuck your ribbons and your pearls
'Cause I'm not just a pretty girl
'Cause I'm not just a pretty girl
I'm more than just a number
I'm a hater, I'm a lover
Sometimes it's hard for me to show
That I'm more than just a title
Or a comment going viral
There's more to me than people know
Somedays I'm broke, somedays I'm rich
Somedays I'm nice, somedays I can be a bitch
Somedays I'm strong, somedays I quit
I don't let it show, but I've been through some shit
I can swear, I can joke
I say what's on my mind
If I drink, if I smoke
I keep up with the guys
And you'll see me holding up my middle finger to the world
Fuck your ribbons and your pearls
I'm not just a pretty girl
I'm not just a pretty girl
I'm not just a pretty girl
