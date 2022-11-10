Lirik Lagu Pretty Girl - Cheat Codes, Maggie Lindemann, CADE dan Fakta di Baliknya

Pretty Girl - Cheat Codes, Maggie Lindemann, CADE

I can swear, I can joke

I say what's on my mind

If I drink, if I smoke

I keep up with the guys

And you'll see me holding up my middle finger to the world

Fuck your ribbons and your pearls

'Cause I'm not just a pretty girl

I'm more than just a picture

I'm a daughter and a sister

Sometimes it's hard for me to show

That I'm more than just a rumor

Or a song on your computer

There's more to me than people know

Somedays I'm broke, somedays I'm rich

Somedays I'm nice, somedays I can be a bitch

Somedays I'm strong, somedays I quit

I don't let it show, but I've been through some shit

I can swear, I can joke

I say what's on my mind

If I drink, if I smoke

I keep up with the guys

And you'll see me holding up my middle finger to the world

Fuck your ribbons and your pearls

'Cause I'm not just a pretty girl

'Cause I'm not just a pretty girl

I'm more than just a number

I'm a hater, I'm a lover

Sometimes it's hard for me to show

That I'm more than just a title

Or a comment going viral

There's more to me than people know

Somedays I'm broke, somedays I'm rich

Somedays I'm nice, somedays I can be a bitch

Somedays I'm strong, somedays I quit

I don't let it show, but I've been through some shit

I can swear, I can joke

I say what's on my mind

If I drink, if I smoke

I keep up with the guys

And you'll see me holding up my middle finger to the world

Fuck your ribbons and your pearls

I'm not just a pretty girl

I'm not just a pretty girl

I'm not just a pretty girl