Lirik Lagu Nobody Wants to Be Lonely - Christina Aguilera feat Ricky Martin dan Fakta di Baliknya

Nobody Wants to Be Lonely - Christina Aguilera feat Ricky Martin

[Ricky Martin:]

Why? Why? Why?

[Ricky Martin (Christina Aguilera) {Both}:]

There you are, in a darkened room

And you're all alone, looking out the window

Your heart is cold and lost the will to love

Like a broken arrow

Here I stand in the shadows (In the shadows)

Come to come, come to me

{Can't you see that}

[Ricky Martin & Christina Aguilera:]

Nobody wants to be lonely?

Nobody wants to cry

My body's longing to hold you

So bad, it hurts inside

Time is precious and it's slipping away

And I've been waiting for you all of my life

Nobody wants to be lonely

So why (Why), why don't you let me love you?

Why, why, oh, why?

[Christina Aguilera (Ricky Martin) {Both}:]

Can you hear my voice? Do you hear my song?

It's a serenade, so your heart can find me, oh

And suddenly, you're flying down the stairs

Into my arms, baby, oh

(Before I start going crazy) Goin' crazy

(Run to me) Run to me {'cause I'm dying}

[Ricky Martin & Christina Aguilera:]

Nobody wants to be lonely (Wants to be lonely)

Nobody wants to cry

My body's longing to hold you (I'm longing to hold you)

So bad it hurts inside

Time is precious and it's slipping away

And I've been waiting for you all of my life

Nobody wants to be lonely

So why (Why), why don't you let me love you?

[Ricky Martin (Christina Aguilera) {Both}:]

I wanna feel you need me (Feel you need me)

Just like the air you're breathing (Breathing)

(I need you here in my life)

{Don't walk away}, (don't walk away)

Don't walk away, walk away

(No, no, no, no)

(Nobody wants to be lonely)

{Nobody wants to cry}, (yeah, yeah)

Nobody wants to be lonely (Yeah, oh)

Nobody wants to cry (Nobody wants to cry)

{My body's longing to hold you} (It's longing to hold you)

{So bad, it hurts inside}

{Time is precious and it's slipping away}

{And I've been waiting for you all of my life}

{Nobody wants to be lonely}

{So why (Why), why don't you let me love you?}

{Nobody wants to be lonely}

{Nobody wants to cry} (Nobody wants to cry)

My body's longing to hold you (I'm longing to hold you)

So bad, it hurts inside

