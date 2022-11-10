Lirik Lagu Wildfire – Vancouver Sleep Clinic dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Wildfire – Vancouver Sleep Clinic

With the Hallelujah spilling from your veins

Any joy that's left laid bare on Christmas day

The steady flow of tears that drain your face

Saying 'every love I've found is leaving me the same'

There's a choir of angels crowded in this place

With every voice around you calling out your name

From the depth below you're never too far gone

From the dust come all things beautiful

Sing into the sky

I've had enough

Of living lost

Bring it in the night

I'm coming home

I won't let go

When you sold the world your soul, it turned away

And it's promise left you empty and unchanged

It breaks me now to see you hurt this way

From the dust you've been made beautiful

Sing into the sky

I've had enough

Of living lost

Bring it in the night

I'm coming home

I won't let go

