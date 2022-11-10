Lirik Lagu Wildfire – Vancouver Sleep Clinic dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Wildfire – Vancouver Sleep Clinic
With the Hallelujah spilling from your veins
Any joy that's left laid bare on Christmas day
The steady flow of tears that drain your face
Saying 'every love I've found is leaving me the same'
There's a choir of angels crowded in this place
With every voice around you calling out your name
From the depth below you're never too far gone
From the dust come all things beautiful
Sing into the sky
I've had enough
Of living lost
Bring it in the night
I'm coming home
I won't let go
When you sold the world your soul, it turned away
And it's promise left you empty and unchanged
It breaks me now to see you hurt this way
From the dust you've been made beautiful
Sing into the sky
I've had enough
Of living lost
Bring it in the night
I'm coming home
I won't let go
