Lirik Lagu Love and Marriage – Frank Sinatra dan Fakta di Baliknya

Love and Marriage – Frank Sinatra

Love and marriage, love and marriage,

Go together like a horse and carriage.

This I tell ya, brother, you can't have one without the other.

Love and marriage, love and marriage,

It's an institute you can't disparage.

Ask the local gentry and they will say it's elementary.

Try, try, try to separate them, it's an illusion.

Try, try, try and you only come to this conclusion:

Love and marriage, love and marriage,

Go together like a horse and carriage.

Dad was told by mother you can't have one

You can't have none.

You can't have one without the other.

Try, try, try to separate them, it's an illusion.

Try, try, try and you only come to this conclusion:

Love and marriage, love and marriage,

Go together like a horse and carriage.

Dad was told by mother you can't have one

(You can't have none.)

You can't have one without the other.

Credit

Artis: Frank Sinatra

Album: This is Sinatra!

Penulis lagu: Sammy Chan dan Jimmy Van Heusen

Dirilis: 1955

Genre: Jazz, Pop, Holiday