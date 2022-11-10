Lirik Lagu Keeps Gettin' Better - Christina Aguilera dan Fakta di Baliknya

Keeps Gettin' Better - Christina Aguilera

Step back!

Gonna come at you fast

I'm drivin' outta control and gettin' ready to crash

Won't stop, shakin' up what I can

I serve it up in a shot

So suck it down like a man

So baby, yes, I know what I am

And no, I don't give a damn

And you'll be lovin' it

Some days I'm a super bitch

Up to my old tricks

But it won't last forever

Next day, I'm your super girl

Out to save the world

And it keeps gettin' better

Kiss kiss, gonna tell you right now

I'll make it sweet on the lips

I'll simply knock you out

Shut up! I don't care what you say

'Cause when we're both in the ring

You're gonna like it my way

Yeah, baby, there's a villain in me

So sexy, sour and sweet

And you'll be lovin' it, ah

Some days I'm a super bitch (Super bitch)

Up to my old tricks

But it won't last forever (It won't last forever, no)

Next day, I'm your super girl (Super girl)

Out to save the world

And it keeps gettin' better

Hold on - it keeps gettin' better

Hold on - it keeps gettin' better

In the blink of an eye

In the speed of the light

I hold the universe up

While making planets collide

When I strap on my boots

And I slip on my suit

You see, the vixen in me

Becomes an angel for you

Some days I'm a super bitch (Super bitch)

Up to my old tricks

But it won't last forever (It won't last forever, no)

Next day, I'm your super girl (Super girl)

Out to save the world

And it keeps gettin' better

Some days I'm a super bitch (A super bitch)

Up to my old tricks

But it won't last forever (No, no)

Next day, I'm your super girl (Super girl)

Out to save the world

And it keeps gettin' better

Hold on - it keeps gettin' better

Hold on - it keeps gettin' better