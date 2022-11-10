Lirik Lagu Keeps Gettin' Better - Christina Aguilera dan Fakta di Baliknya

Keeps Gettin' Better - Christina Aguilera
Step back!
Gonna come at you fast
I'm drivin' outta control and gettin' ready to crash
Won't stop, shakin' up what I can
I serve it up in a shot
So suck it down like a man
So baby, yes, I know what I am
And no, I don't give a damn
And you'll be lovin' it
Some days I'm a super bitch
Up to my old tricks
But it won't last forever
Next day, I'm your super girl
Out to save the world
And it keeps gettin' better
Kiss kiss, gonna tell you right now
I'll make it sweet on the lips
I'll simply knock you out
Shut up! I don't care what you say
'Cause when we're both in the ring
You're gonna like it my way
Yeah, baby, there's a villain in me
So sexy, sour and sweet
And you'll be lovin' it, ah
Some days I'm a super bitch (Super bitch)
Up to my old tricks
But it won't last forever (It won't last forever, no)
Next day, I'm your super girl (Super girl)
Out to save the world
And it keeps gettin' better
Hold on - it keeps gettin' better
Hold on - it keeps gettin' better
In the blink of an eye
In the speed of the light
I hold the universe up
While making planets collide
When I strap on my boots
And I slip on my suit
You see, the vixen in me
Becomes an angel for you
Some days I'm a super bitch (Super bitch)
Up to my old tricks
But it won't last forever (It won't last forever, no)
Next day, I'm your super girl (Super girl)
Out to save the world
And it keeps gettin' better
Some days I'm a super bitch (A super bitch)
Up to my old tricks
But it won't last forever (No, no)
Next day, I'm your super girl (Super girl)
Out to save the world
And it keeps gettin' better
Hold on - it keeps gettin' better
Hold on - it keeps gettin' better
