Lirik Lagu Bitter – The Vamps dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Bitter – The Vamps

We fell in, now we're fallin' apart

But do you even notice?

You're sleepin' while I'm fallin' apart

Goin' through the motions

So tell me

Did things get better

Or did we get used to it?

Tell me how did we get here

So much space in this bed

Did we learn to make a ditto?

Feel like all that we could give

Yeah, we can do better

Yeah, we can do better than this

I won't settle for less than best

I say it so I don't forget

I won't settle for less than best

And we can do better than this

I bite my tongue then I start to scream it

But does it make a difference at all?

'Cause we should be lovers if there's a spark

We should recover all that we lost

'Cause it's too good to let you go

Did things get better

Or did we get used to it?

Tell me how did we get here

So much space in this bed

Did we learn to make a ditto?

Feel like all that we could give

Yeah, we can do better

Yeah, we can do better than this

I won't settle for less than best

I say it so I don't forget

I won't settle for less than best

And we can do better than this

We can (we can do better)

We can do-do-do-do-do better (we can do better, we can do better)

We just played (we can do better)

Said we just played it (we can do better)

We played it (we can do better)

(We can do better)

Did things get better

Or did we get used to it? (we get used to it)

Tell me how did we get here

So much space in this bed (so much space)

Did we learn to make a ditto?

Feel like all that we could give

Yeah, we can do better

Yeah, we can do better than this