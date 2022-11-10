Lirik Lagu Bitter – The Vamps dan Fakta di Baliknya

We fell in, now we're fallin' apart
But do you even notice?
You're sleepin' while I'm fallin' apart
Goin' through the motions
So tell me
Did things get better
Or did we get used to it?
Tell me how did we get here
So much space in this bed
Did we learn to make a ditto?
Feel like all that we could give
Yeah, we can do better
Yeah, we can do better than this
I won't settle for less than best
I say it so I don't forget
I won't settle for less than best
And we can do better than this
I bite my tongue then I start to scream it
But does it make a difference at all?
'Cause we should be lovers if there's a spark
We should recover all that we lost
'Cause it's too good to let you go
Did things get better
Or did we get used to it?
Tell me how did we get here
So much space in this bed
Did we learn to make a ditto?
Feel like all that we could give
Yeah, we can do better
Yeah, we can do better than this
I won't settle for less than best
I say it so I don't forget
I won't settle for less than best
And we can do better than this
We can (we can do better)
We can do-do-do-do-do better (we can do better, we can do better)
We just played (we can do better)
Said we just played it (we can do better)
We played it (we can do better)
(We can do better)
Did things get better
Or did we get used to it? (we get used to it)
Tell me how did we get here
So much space in this bed (so much space)
Did we learn to make a ditto?
Feel like all that we could give
Yeah, we can do better
Yeah, we can do better than this
