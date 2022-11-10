Lirik Lagu Hurtless – Dean Lewis dan Fakta di Baliknya

Hurtless – Dean Lewis
I remember the day that we met
You were like a light I didn't know that I needed
You had a smile that could warm up the New York cold
It wasn't long 'til we both caught feelings
I didn't know that we both had demons
But it's funny how time reveals it all
And you stayed out that night after we had a fight
And my friends said they saw you with him
At that bar where we met, while I'm here in our bed
Do you even regret what you did?
'Cause it was never meant to end like this
Standing in the rain in your black dress
So go ahead and tell me what I did to deserve this
And I'm not saying we were perfect
I hope that one night with him was worth it
But telling me that it was a mistake don't make it hurt less
It don't make it hurtless
I'm standing there as you list off your reasons
Made me feel like a fool for believing
You reach for my hand as I turn to leave
But you keep on holding on
And your eyes started falling weighed down with despair
And you turned around and said, "This isn't fair"
It was only one night there were no feelings shared
So I looked in your eyes and I said
It was never meant to end like this
Standing in the rain in your black dress
So go ahead and tell me what I did to deserve this
And I'm not saying we were perfect
I hope that one night with him was worth it
But telling me that it was a mistake don't make it hurt less
It don't make it hurtless
I know the day will come when this won't hurt anymore
And all the pain is just an afterthought
If I'm strong enough to let you in I can let you out again
And I hope someday you'll find someone to love you like I did
'Cause it was never meant to end like this
Standing in the rain in your black dress
So go ahead and tell me what I did to deserve this
And I'm not saying we were perfect
I hope one night with him was worth it
But telling me that it was a mistake don't make it hurt less
It don't make it hurtless
It don't make it hurtless
It don't make it hurtless
