Lirik Lagu Hurtless – Dean Lewis dan Fakta di Baliknya

Hurtless – Dean Lewis

I remember the day that we met

You were like a light I didn't know that I needed

You had a smile that could warm up the New York cold

It wasn't long 'til we both caught feelings

I didn't know that we both had demons

But it's funny how time reveals it all

And you stayed out that night after we had a fight

And my friends said they saw you with him

At that bar where we met, while I'm here in our bed

Do you even regret what you did?

'Cause it was never meant to end like this

Standing in the rain in your black dress

So go ahead and tell me what I did to deserve this

And I'm not saying we were perfect

I hope that one night with him was worth it

But telling me that it was a mistake don't make it hurt less

It don't make it hurtless

I'm standing there as you list off your reasons

Made me feel like a fool for believing

You reach for my hand as I turn to leave

But you keep on holding on

And your eyes started falling weighed down with despair

And you turned around and said, "This isn't fair"

It was only one night there were no feelings shared

So I looked in your eyes and I said

It was never meant to end like this

Standing in the rain in your black dress

So go ahead and tell me what I did to deserve this

And I'm not saying we were perfect

I hope that one night with him was worth it

But telling me that it was a mistake don't make it hurt less

It don't make it hurtless

I know the day will come when this won't hurt anymore

And all the pain is just an afterthought

If I'm strong enough to let you in I can let you out again

And I hope someday you'll find someone to love you like I did

'Cause it was never meant to end like this

Standing in the rain in your black dress

So go ahead and tell me what I did to deserve this

And I'm not saying we were perfect

I hope one night with him was worth it

But telling me that it was a mistake don't make it hurt less

It don't make it hurtless

It don't make it hurtless

It don't make it hurtless