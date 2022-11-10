Lirik Lagu Glory Days – The Vamps dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Glory Days – The Vamps
I don't wanna jinx this thing
But I think we got something
Swimming in our feelings
Staring at the ceiling
I don't wanna take this slow
Or wait 'til the fire goes cold
We should turn the lights down
Focus on the right now
Maybe we don't need to be looking forward
No, looking forward
Baby, let's not wait for what's 'round the corner
Ah, 'round the corner
These are our, these are our
Glory days
These are our, these are our
Glory days
I just wanna lie back in your room
While I'm getting high off of your fumes
And I'm thinking these are our, these are our
These are our, these are our, these are our
Glory days
I just wanna take some time to say
You should take a minute out today
Go and put your phone on airplane
Come and connect and communicate
I'm sick of stacking shelves inside my mind
I'ma take 'em out and realign
Took a little while to realize
These are the best days of our lives
Maybe we don't need to be looking forward
No, looking forward
Baby, let's not wait for what's 'round the corner
Ah, round the corner
These are our, these are our
Glory days
These are our, these are our
Glory days
I just wanna lie back in your room
While I'm getting high off of your fumes
And I'm thinking these are our, these are our
These are our, these are our, these are our
Glory days
These are our, these are our
These are our, these are our, these are our
Glory days
