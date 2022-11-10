Lirik Lagu Glory Days – The Vamps dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Glory Days – The Vamps

I don't wanna jinx this thing

But I think we got something

Swimming in our feelings

Staring at the ceiling

I don't wanna take this slow

Or wait 'til the fire goes cold

We should turn the lights down

Focus on the right now

Maybe we don't need to be looking forward

No, looking forward

Baby, let's not wait for what's 'round the corner

Ah, 'round the corner

These are our, these are our

Glory days

These are our, these are our

Glory days

I just wanna lie back in your room

While I'm getting high off of your fumes

And I'm thinking these are our, these are our

These are our, these are our, these are our

Glory days

I just wanna take some time to say

You should take a minute out today

Go and put your phone on airplane

Come and connect and communicate

I'm sick of stacking shelves inside my mind

I'ma take 'em out and realign

Took a little while to realize

These are the best days of our lives

Maybe we don't need to be looking forward

No, looking forward

Baby, let's not wait for what's 'round the corner

Ah, round the corner

These are our, these are our

Glory days

These are our, these are our

Glory days

I just wanna lie back in your room

While I'm getting high off of your fumes

And I'm thinking these are our, these are our

These are our, these are our, these are our

Glory days

These are our, these are our

These are our, these are our, these are our

Glory days