Lirik Lagu Part of Me – The Vamps dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Part of Me – The Vamps
I'm thinking more than usual
Every drop I drink doesn't make it make sense
Wondering where I lost you
Now I can't find myself in anybody else
So I try and try and try to let you go
I tried, but I know
We can learn to make it work
You took a part of me
The best piece
Can't bear to see
Another body where I should be, I tried to hide it
Every party
I go to without you, they know
You took a part of me
You were, you were the best part
You took a part of me
The best piece
Can't bear to see
Another body where I should be, I tried to hide it
Every party
I go to without you, they know
You took a part of me
You were, you were the best part of me
I can't just ignore this
All of these lonely nights waiting on your invite
Won't you make your mind up, I'm going out of mine
You give a little, and it feels like miles and miles so I
Try and try and try to let you go
I tried but I know
We can learn to make it work
You took a part of me
The best piece
Can't bear to see
Another body where I should be, I tried to hide it
Every party
I go to without you, they know
You took a part of me
You were, you were the best part of me
The best part of me
