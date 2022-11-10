Lirik Lagu Part of Me – The Vamps dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Part of Me – The Vamps

I'm thinking more than usual

Every drop I drink doesn't make it make sense

Wondering where I lost you

Now I can't find myself in anybody else

So I try and try and try to let you go

I tried, but I know

We can learn to make it work

You took a part of me

The best piece

Can't bear to see

Another body where I should be, I tried to hide it

Every party

I go to without you, they know

You took a part of me

You were, you were the best part

You took a part of me

The best piece

Can't bear to see

Another body where I should be, I tried to hide it

Every party

I go to without you, they know

You took a part of me

You were, you were the best part of me

I can't just ignore this

All of these lonely nights waiting on your invite

Won't you make your mind up, I'm going out of mine

You give a little, and it feels like miles and miles so I

Try and try and try to let you go

I tried but I know

We can learn to make it work

You took a part of me

The best piece

Can't bear to see

Another body where I should be, I tried to hide it

Every party

I go to without you, they know

You took a part of me

You were, you were the best part of me

The best part of me