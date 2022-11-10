Lirik Lagu Chemicals – The Vamps dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Chemicals – The Vamps

Swimming in a pool of people

The only one I see is you

All these bodies dancing but it's

Like we're standing in an empty room

We got the love in our blood now, yeah

Feels like we're coming up now, yeah

Drowning in a pool of people

Now all I ever see is you

You pull me back like nobody, nobody could

I try but I can't fight the feeling

Feels like dreaming

So give me that summertime

Sweet like caramel

The way that you get me high

Is something like, something like chemicals

Something like, something like chemicals

Something like, something like

Bungee jumping out a jet plane

Adrenaline state of mind

Superpowers, I'm all Bruce Wayne

It's a feeling that I kinda like

Yeah, the way you got me free-falling

Make me wanna cash a cheque all in

Every time I got you with me

I'm feeling like I lose my mind

You pull me back like nobody, nobody could

I try but I can't fight the feeling

Feels like dreaming

So give me that summertime

Sweet like caramel

The way that you get me high

Is something like, something like chemicals

Something like, something like chemicals

You pull me back like nobody, nobody could

I try but I can't fight the feeling

Feels like dreaming

I can't fight the feeling

Feels like dreaming

So give me that summertime

Sweet like caramel

The way that you get me high

Is something like, something like chemicals

Something like, something like chemicals

Is something like, something like chemicals