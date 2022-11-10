Lirik Lagu Summer Wind – Frank Sinatra dan Fakta di Baliknya

Summer Wind – Frank Sinatra
The summer wind came blowin' in
From across the sea
It lingered there so warm and fair
To walk with me
All summer long, we sang a song
And then we strolled on golden sand
Two amigos
And the summer wind
Like painted kites
Those days and nights, they went flyin' by
The world was new
Beneath a bright blue umbrella sky
Then softer than a piper man
One day, it called to you
And I lost you, I lost you
To the summer wind
The autumn wind and the winter winds
They have come and they have gone
And still the days, those lonely days
They go on and on
And guess who sighs his lullabies
Through nights that never end
My fickle friend, the summer wind
The summer wind, the summer wind
The summer wind
Credit
Artis: Frank Sinatra, Count Basie
Album: Stranger in the Night
Penulis lagu: Henry Mayer / Hans Bradtke
Dirilis: 1966
Genre: R&B/Soul, Pop
Artikel Pilihan