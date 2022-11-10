Lirik Lagu Summer Wind – Frank Sinatra dan Fakta di Baliknya

Summer Wind – Frank Sinatra

The summer wind came blowin' in

From across the sea

It lingered there so warm and fair

To walk with me

All summer long, we sang a song

And then we strolled on golden sand

Two amigos

And the summer wind

Like painted kites

Those days and nights, they went flyin' by

The world was new

Beneath a bright blue umbrella sky

Then softer than a piper man

One day, it called to you

And I lost you, I lost you

To the summer wind

The autumn wind and the winter winds

They have come and they have gone

And still the days, those lonely days

They go on and on

And guess who sighs his lullabies

Through nights that never end

My fickle friend, the summer wind

The summer wind, the summer wind

The summer wind

Credit

Artis: Frank Sinatra, Count Basie

Album: Stranger in the Night

Penulis lagu: Henry Mayer / Hans Bradtke

Dirilis: 1966

Genre: R&B/Soul, Pop