Lirik Lagu Protocol – The Vamps dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Protocol – The Vamps

I remember the evening

You said you were leaving

That's when I knew I had lost

No room for forgiveness

Suitcase, frames, pictures

Placed in the back of your car

I won't tell my parents how I fucked up perfection

And selfishly put myself first

A future of stories

Kiss you good mornings

Gone, and it's what I deserve

I can't find the words to say

When someone asks how you've been

I don't know the protocol

For fixing a, fixing a broken heart

When my friends hear the rumours

They tell me they knew that

You were bad news from the start

Every bar they take me

To try to match make me

With someone who doesn't come close, no

You won't tell your mother, 'cause she'll tell your father

And that's just one more broken heart (one more broken heart)

A future of stories

Adventures and journeys

On fire and falling apart

I can't find the words to say

When someone asks how you've been

Don't know the protocol

For fixing a, fixing a broken heart

Call your aunt's phone

Hope that you're not at home

Don't know the protocol

For fixing a, fixing a broken heart

When I'm all by myself

And the drink doesn't help

Take 'em down from the shelf

And I'm reminded, I keep fighting

Walls in my head with the miles of regret

'Cause I had every letter but now