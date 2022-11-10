Lirik Lagu Protocol – The Vamps dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Protocol – The Vamps
I remember the evening
You said you were leaving
That's when I knew I had lost
No room for forgiveness
Suitcase, frames, pictures
Placed in the back of your car
I won't tell my parents how I fucked up perfection
And selfishly put myself first
A future of stories
Kiss you good mornings
Gone, and it's what I deserve
I can't find the words to say
When someone asks how you've been
I don't know the protocol
For fixing a, fixing a broken heart
When my friends hear the rumours
They tell me they knew that
You were bad news from the start
Every bar they take me
To try to match make me
With someone who doesn't come close, no
You won't tell your mother, 'cause she'll tell your father
And that's just one more broken heart (one more broken heart)
A future of stories
Adventures and journeys
On fire and falling apart
I can't find the words to say
When someone asks how you've been
Don't know the protocol
For fixing a, fixing a broken heart
Call your aunt's phone
Hope that you're not at home
Don't know the protocol
For fixing a, fixing a broken heart
When I'm all by myself
And the drink doesn't help
Take 'em down from the shelf
And I'm reminded, I keep fighting
Walls in my head with the miles of regret
'Cause I had every letter but now
