Lirik Lagu Treading You – The Vamps dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Treading You – The Vamps

This lonely heart of mine grows colder every night

And this glass upon my eye falls victim to the light

Stuck in California, world out before ya

But somethin's missin' (Somethin's missin')

You should be happy, whatever that means

But something feels different

So wherever you are

Hope you don't take too long

I need a little love in my life

I need a little love in my life

I'm breakin' my own rules (My own rules, my own rules)

You can't hurry things along

So when you need a little love in life

You'll find a little love

Been pushin' love away to save myself the hurt

Ain't much heart left to break so clearly it don't work, work, work

Stuck in California, world out before ya

But somethin's missin' (Somethin's missin')

I should be happy, whatever that means

I need anything to make me feel

So wherever you are

Hope you don't take too long

I need a little love in my life

I need a little love in my life

I'm breakin' my own rules

(My own rules, my own rules, my own rules)

You can't hurry things along

So when you need a little love in life (Little love, little love)

You'll find a little love

Grew up underneath the rising love

Watched it battle through the turbulence

I just wanna feel understood

Patiently, I wait impatiently

To share all of my insecurities

First, I really gotta work on me

Grew up underneath the rising love

Watched it battle through the turbulence