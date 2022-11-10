Lirik Lagu Treading You – The Vamps dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Treading You – The Vamps
This lonely heart of mine grows colder every night
And this glass upon my eye falls victim to the light
Stuck in California, world out before ya
But somethin's missin' (Somethin's missin')
You should be happy, whatever that means
But something feels different
So wherever you are
Hope you don't take too long
I need a little love in my life
I need a little love in my life
I'm breakin' my own rules (My own rules, my own rules)
You can't hurry things along
So when you need a little love in life
You'll find a little love
Been pushin' love away to save myself the hurt
Ain't much heart left to break so clearly it don't work, work, work
Stuck in California, world out before ya
But somethin's missin' (Somethin's missin')
I should be happy, whatever that means
I need anything to make me feel
So wherever you are
Hope you don't take too long
I need a little love in my life
I need a little love in my life
I'm breakin' my own rules
(My own rules, my own rules, my own rules)
You can't hurry things along
So when you need a little love in life (Little love, little love)
You'll find a little love
Grew up underneath the rising love
Watched it battle through the turbulence
I just wanna feel understood
Patiently, I wait impatiently
To share all of my insecurities
First, I really gotta work on me
Grew up underneath the rising love
Watched it battle through the turbulence
