Lirik Lagu Fighter - Christina Aguilera dan Fakta di Baliknya

After all you put me through
You'd think I'd despise you
But in the end, I wanna thank you
'Cause you made me that much stronger
Well, I thought I knew you
Thinkin' that you were true
Guess I, I couldn't trust, called your bluff
Time is up 'cause I've had enough
You were there by my side
Always down for the ride
But your joy ride just came down in flames
'Cause your greed sold me out in shame, mhm
After all of the stealing and cheating
You probably think that I hold resentment for you
But uh-uh, oh no, you're wrong
'Cause if it wasn't for all that you tried to do
I wouldn't know just how capable
I am to pull through
So I wanna say thank you, 'cause it
Makes me that much stronger
Makes me work a little bit harder
Makes me that much wiser
So thanks for making me a fighter
Made me learn a little bit faster
Made my skin a little bit thicker
Makes me that much smarter
So thanks for making me a fighter
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh-oh-oh, yeah, yeah, ohh
Never saw it coming
All of your backstabbing
Just so you could cash in on a good thing
Before I realized your game
I heard you're goin' 'round
Playin' the victim now
But don't even begin feeling I'm the one to blame
'Cause you dug your own grave
After all of the fights and the lies
Guess you're wanting to hold me
But that won't work anymore (No more, a-ha, it's over)
'Cause if it wasn't for all of your torture
I wouldn't know how to be this way now and never back down
So I wanna say thank you, 'cause it
Makes me that much stronger
Makes me work a little bit harder
It makes me that much wiser
So thanks for making me a fighter
Made me learn a little bit faster
Made my skin a little bit thicker
Makes me that much smarter
So thanks for making me a fighter
How could this man I thought I knew
Turn out to be unjust, so cruel?
Could only see the good in you
Pretended not to see the truth
You tried to hide your lies, disguise yourself
Through living in denial
But in the end you'll see, you won't stop me
I am a fighter and I (I'm a fighter)
I ain't gon' stop (I ain't gonna stop)
There is no turning back
I've had enough
